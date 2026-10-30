Located in the center of Warsaw at Mokotowska 8, 00-641 Warsaw, the Leo Kids boutique specializes in designer clothing, shoes, and accessories for children. The store features collections from well-known international brands, including Dolce & Gabbana, Balmain, Emporio Armani, Stella McCartney, Dsquared2, and other fashion houses. You can browse the selection on the official Leo Kids website, and for more information about products and their availability, call +48 786 346 559.

The store’s selection covers various categories of children’s fashion: from everyday T-shirts, jeans, and tracksuits to outerwear, party dresses, designer shoes, and gifts for newborns. Special attention is given to accessories that help complete a child’s wardrobe, as well as ready-to-wear outfits.

The Leo Kids catalog is divided into three main sections—for girls, boys, and infants. In each section, items are grouped by clothing type, footwear, accessories, and purpose. This structure allows you to select both individual wardrobe items and complete outfits for different seasons and occasions.

What Girls’ Clothing Is Available at Leo Kids

One of the largest categories in the Leo Kids assortment is designer clothing for girls. This section features items for everyday wear, active recreation, cool weather, and special occasions.

The core of the category consists of T-shirts, blouses, and tops; jeans, pants, and shorts; skirts; sweaters; sweatshirts; and athletic wear. Dresses hold a special place in the collection, available in a variety of styles—from knitwear pieces for everyday wear to more striking designer pieces.

For example, among Stella McCartney Kids’ products, you can find a burgundy organic cotton dress with a horse print, as well as a fleece tracksuit with appliqués of a bird, the moon, and stars. These pieces complement the range of casual wear featuring vibrant prints and decorative elements.

The Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini collections feature knitwear and sweaters, including a cream-colored zip-up hoodie with an embroidered logo. Ermanno Scervino offers clothing with decorative details, including a gray sweater with lace trim.

The selection also includes pieces from the collections of Balmain, N°21, Dolce & Gabbana, and other designers. Shoppers can choose between minimalist everyday styles and clothing featuring bold logos, embroidery, decorative buttons, and prints.

Outerwear makes up a significant portion of the catalog. Leo Kids offers coats, jackets, quilted styles, down jackets, and bomber jackets. For example, you can find a dark blue quilted jacket by Stella McCartney Kids with a hood and metallic finish, as well as a white bomber jacket by Ermanno Scervino with Teddy trim and a crystal logo.

The selection isn’t limited to outerwear. For girls, the store offers ballet flats, boots, sandals, flip-flops, and sneakers. Among the styles available are black high-top leather sneakers by MM6 Maison Margiela and shoes from other designer brands.

You can complete the look with accessories. The corresponding section features belts, hats, socks, hair accessories, backpacks, and bags. For example, the catalog features a burgundy Stella McCartney Kids backpack with a logo appliqué and an Emporio Armani backpack with a checkered pattern.

What You Can Find at Leo Kids for Boys

The boys’ collection also covers virtually all the main categories of a child’s wardrobe. The store offers T-shirts, shirts, sweaters, pants, jeans, shorts, athletic sets, underwear, and outerwear.

A significant portion of the collections consists of sportswear and casual styles. These include sweatshirts, hoodies, joggers, printed T-shirts, and outfit sets. Such items can be found among the collections of Stella McCartney Kids, Balmain, Emporio Armani, and John Richmond Junior.

The catalog features, for example, a cotton sweatshirt by Stella McCartney Kids with a graphic image of the Earth, denim pants by Dolce & Gabbana Kids, and an Emporio Armani Varsity jacket with contrasting sleeves.

Ready-to-wear sports sets are featured separately. Among them is a dark blue Stella McCartney Kids fleece set consisting of a hooded sweatshirt and pants. These sets allow you to purchase several coordinating pieces of clothing at once.

A separate selection of outerwear is available for the cooler months. The selection includes quilted jackets, hooded styles, insulated jackets, and coats. For example, Leo Kids offers a black Balmain Kids quilted jacket with a hood and metal buttons.

In the shirts section, you can find pieces for more understated looks, while the denim and sportswear categories let you build a casual wardrobe. Among the T-shirts, there is also a black cotton Balmain Kids model with a logo print and gold buttons on the shoulder.

Footwear for boys is a separate category. The catalog includes sandals, flip-flops, and sneakers. Specific models include Dolce & Gabbana Kids sneakers from the Daymaster series, made of suede and nappa leather.

To complete the look, the store offers backpacks, bags, belts, hats, scarves, socks, and ties. The catalog features, among other items, the N°21 backpack made of technical fabric and the black Balmain Kids backpack with a print.

So, the Leo Kids boys’ section lets you find clothes for a variety of occasions—from an ordinary day to a school event or family celebration.

What does Leo Kids offer for infants?

A separate, extensive section of Leo Kids is dedicated to infants. It includes not only a baby’s first wardrobe but also accessories for newborns, shoes, and gift sets.

The main clothing categories include bodysuits, shirts and tops, T-shirts, pants, shorts, dresses, skirts, outfits, coats, and jackets.

The John Richmond Junior collections feature a red V-neck cardigan with the JR monogram, as well as a two-piece fleece tracksuit.

Balmain Kids Baby offers a cotton T-shirt with a leopard print and logo, cream joggers with black details, and a set consisting of a romper and a hat with a tiger print.

The Stella McCartney Kids collections also feature children’s dresses, T-shirts, pants, and quilted jackets with prints. In particular, you can find a red-and-cream cotton jersey dress with the words “I Love You,” a red quilted hooded jacket, and a beige fleece set with a red heart.

Thus, the collection for the youngest children spans different seasons and combines everyday styles with more distinctive designer pieces.

For toddlers just learning to walk, the store has a dedicated “First Steps” category. It features children’s shoes from Dolce & Gabbana and Dsquared2. Specific items include Dsquared2 leather sneakers with colorful striped accents.

Accessories for newborns are an important part of the assortment. Leo Kids offers blankets, throws, hats, and special baby items. Specific items include a Dolce & Gabbana Kids cotton blanket with a DG print and a bag with a changing mat.

The store also offers gift sets. For example, the Emporio Armani catalog features a set with bottles, a pacifier, and a clip, while Dolce & Gabbana offers a three-piece set for newborns made of smooth jersey.

As a result, the selection for infants isn’t limited to just clothing. It also includes everyday care items and gift options to celebrate the birth of a child.

What gifts, toys, and items for special occasions does Leo Kids offer?

In addition to clothing and shoes, Leo Kids has separate categories for gifts and items for special occasions.

In the sections for boys, girls, and infants, you can find items that the store offers as gift options. These may include clothing, shoes, accessories, and specially curated sets.

The designer dolls from Dolce & Gabbana Kids deserve special attention. The catalog features models in sequined, chiffon, and organza dresses. For example, the Dolce & Gabbana doll in a sequined dress comes with decorative accessories, shoes, and branded gift packaging.

For newborns, the store offers ready-made Dolce & Gabbana gift sets, including a three-piece set made of printed interlock fabric with a bow. Emporio Armani sets with children’s accessories are also available.

This is a separate section of the assortment that allows you to choose a gift for a little one without having to put together a set from different items yourself. Another section of the catalog is dedicated to special occasions. Leo Kids features categories for Back to School, beachwear, and formal wear.

The Back To School section brings together items suitable for a school wardrobe. The store’s selection includes shirts, pants, skirts, sweaters, shoes, backpacks, and other items perfect for the school year.

The beachwear category is designed for seasonal shopping, while the formal wear section helps you find outfits for holidays, family events, and other special occasions. Thus, Leo Kids offers not only a basic wardrobe but also specific options for events for which parents plan their children’s outfits in advance.

Which designer brands are featured at Leo Kids

One of Leo Kids’ main features is its selection of international designer brands that produce children’s collections.

The store carries Dolce & Gabbana Kids, Balmain Kids, Emporio Armani, Stella McCartney Kids, Dsquared2 Kids, MM6 Maison Margiela, Marni, N°21, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Ermanno Scervino, Trussardi, and John Richmond.

Each of these brands has its own approach to designing children’s clothing. This is clearly evident even when browsing the store’s catalog. Balmain offers T-shirts, jeans, jackets, backpacks, and other items featuring distinctive logos and decorative details. The Dolce & Gabbana collections include clothing, shoes, accessories, gift sets, and designer dolls.

Stella McCartney Kids offers dresses, T-shirts, sweaters, sportswear sets, outerwear, and backpacks with graphic prints and appliqués. Emporio Armani offers clothing, accessories, shoes, and children’s gift sets. Dsquared2’s products include children’s sneakers and clothing, while MM6 Maison Margiela is represented, in particular, by designer shoes.

The Ermanno Scervino and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini collections include knitwear, sweaters, and clothing with decorative embellishments. John Richmond and Trussardi also offer casual children’s clothing and select accessories.

This selection allows parents to compare items from different designers in a single store, choosing clothing based on their child’s age, the season, and their own preferences.

How to shop at Leo Kids in Warsaw or online

You can explore the Leo Kids collection in person at the Warsaw boutique or through the online store at leokids.pl.

The physical store is located at Mokotowska 8, 00-641 Warsaw, Poland. The boutique is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

On the website, shoppers can browse products by category, brand, size, and color. Each item has its own product page with a description, specifications, and information on available sizes.

Leo Kids also offers an online reservation service. Customers can reserve a selected item, then visit the boutique to try it on and decide whether to purchase it. Free reservations are valid for 48 hours.

In-store, stylists are available to help select children’s outfits, and gift wrapping is offered.

For online orders, delivery within Poland is provided via InPost. According to the store, delivery typically takes one to three business days from the time the order is confirmed. Delivery outside of Poland is not currently available.

The store also offers a 14-day return policy, provided the items are in their original condition and still have their tags attached.

Leo Kids’ product range covers the essentials of a child’s wardrobe—from clothing for newborns to designer collections for teens. With a mix of everyday items, outerwear, shoes, accessories, special-occasion outfits, and gifts, you can find items for different age groups and seasons all in one place.

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