Black, striking silhouettes, textured leather, and uncompromising femininity. Four new shoe designs took center stage at an evening event that brought together fashion, beauty, and like-minded people.



On November 17, GOT’S LABEL’s flagship boutique hosted an exclusive presentation of the brand’s second collaborative collection with the MIRATON retail chain. Following a successful debut, the partners continued their collaboration by unveiling an fall-winter capsule collection that blends current fashion trends with premium materials, bold design, and comfort.



This time, black took center stage—a timeless classic that reveals itself in a new way in every style. The capsule features four pairs of shoes, each with its own distinct character: seductive premium-leather thigh-high boots, kitten-heel ankle boots with crocodile-embossed leather, sleek glossy ankle boots with geometric heels, and edgy biker boots with metal accents and a vintage leather effect.



Each model is a standalone stylistic statement capable of transforming the mood of an entire look. From feminine elegance to bold rock aesthetics—the collection offers diverse interpretations of modern femininity without limiting it to any specific framework.

Fashion That Starts with the Details



The evening was opened by GOT’S LABEL founder Svitlana Gototskina. She spoke about the creation of the new collection and thanked the guests for sharing this special event with the brand’s team.

The presentation

continued with a styling showcase featuring stylist Natalia Izvekova. She demonstrated how to incorporate pieces from the new capsule collection into both everyday and more statement-making outfits.

The

four looks presented by the models combined GOT’S LABEL x MIRATON footwear with pieces from GOT’S LABEL’s new winter collection of outerwear and accessories. Natalia Izvekova highlighted not only the aesthetics of the designs but also their craftsmanship and comfort—features that are particularly important when choosing footwear.

“As a stylist, I believe that, unfortunately, there is a significant gap in the Ukrainian fashion industry, specifically in the footwear segment. And GOT’S LABEL has managed to create truly great shoes. I’m very particular about details, but everything here is flawless. For me, the toe box length, the heel shape, and how comfortable the shoe will be—even if the heel is high—are all important.

I’m a GOT’S LABEL customer myself. For example, the summer collection featured styles with very high heels, but that didn’t affect comfort at all. In the new capsule collection, the heels are a bit lower, so these shoes can even be considered casual. These are styles for all kinds of occasions.

High-quality materials are used here, which is still a rarity on the Ukrainian market. Overall, the collection is inspired by the aesthetics of the ’90s, and that era is back in style right now,” the stylist shared.

Olena Biloivanenko, marketing director at GOT’S LABEL, spoke

about the concept behind the new capsule collection. According to her, following the success of the summer collection—which included sandals, clogs, and mules—the brands decided to continue their collaboration and launch an fall-winter capsule collection.

“This is already the second joint collection from GOT’S LABEL x MIRATON. The first was a summer collection, and this time we decided to create footwear for the fall-winter season. The new capsule collection includes four styles: over-the-knee boots, two styles of ankle boots, and biker boots with a vintage look.

All models are made from high-quality leather at specialized shoe factories.

GOT’S LABEL’s philosophy is freedom of self-expression, independence, and the courage to be yourself. The brand creates pieces for women who aren’t afraid to experiment, don’t accept limitations, and don’t strive to meet others’ expectations. “It is precisely this spirit that we wanted to convey in our new footwear collection, which fully embodies the DNA of GOT’S LABEL,” noted Olena.



Beauty, Fashion, and the Ukrainian Spirit



The evening’s special atmosphere was created not only by the new shoe designs but also by the guests who gathered to congratulate Svitlana Gototskina and her team. Among them were Victoria Tkach, Khristina Reshetnik, Mila Yeremeyeva, Victoria Apanasenko, Irina Champion, Ksenia Mishina, Yulia Yermolaeva, Yana Streltsova, and other friends and clients of the brand.

Actress and TV host Ksenia Mishina shared

her impressions of the new capsule collection. She was most drawn to the thigh-high boots—one of the collection’s most striking styles.

“I really liked the collection: it’s sexy, beautiful, elegant, and feminine. Of all the designs, the thigh-high boots really stood out. I think many guests liked them, because it seems like everyone wanted a pair for themselves,” Ksenia said.

Influencer Khristina Reshetnik noted not only the quality of the new collection but also the perseverance of the brand’s founder, who continues to grow her Ukrainian business during a challenging time for the country.



“I admire Svitlana Gotochkina’s professionalism and hard work. Her enthusiasm is impressive, because growing a business under such difficult circumstances—which all Ukrainians are facing today—is extremely challenging.

I’ve already had the opportunity to be part of the GOT’S LABEL x MIRATON story and become the face of their summer collection. I was truly impressed with the result back then. That’s why I’m so happy that this collaboration is continuing and the brands have unveiled their fall-winter capsule collection.

I liked several styles, especially the ankle boots, which I’d been eyeing for a while. Today I finally bought them. So I’m leaving the presentation with my new purchase and am very happy,” Khrystyna shared.

Tetyana Butska, director of the Kyiv office of the international LEO Beauty Club chain, also spoke

about the importance of such events for the Ukrainian fashion industry. According to her, supporting Ukrainian brands and developing local industries are particularly important today.

“It’s very nice that such customer days and presentations are being held. This is an extremely difficult period, but life goes on. New projects continue to emerge, and this energy remains—the belief that there will be many positive and good things ahead.

I believe that Ukrainian brands are now competing very well with large international companies. We see how local manufacturers are developing—they can already compete with well-known global brands in terms of quality, aesthetics, and a modern approach.

It’s especially gratifying to watch the beauty and fashion industries in Ukraine grow. They’re becoming stronger, breaking into the international arena, and making their mark among brands that have been in the market for decades.

“I’m so happy that Svitlana Gototskina has managed to create a brand with such a high level of quality. This applies to both the leather and the appearance of the products. You can see how much attention has been paid to every detail. It’s truly inspiring,” noted Tetiana Butska.



An Inspiring

Atmosphere

The evening was filled not only with fashion discoveries but also with warm encounters, conversation, and pleasant surprises. Svitlana Gototskina raffled off gifts from the event’s partners among the guests: gift certificates for services at the LEO Beauty Club, dinner certificates from the Not Only Fish restaurant, and beauty sets from the DAVYDENKO BEAUTY cosmetics brand.

The

musical accompaniment by a DJ, who blended hits from different eras into his set, set a special rhythm for the evening. And partners AQUA Mirgorod and Misso provided refreshments for the guests.

Fashion and beauty

influencer Kateryna Yurievna admitted that since returning to Kyiv, she has come to especially appreciate the city’s energy and the events that bring it to life.

“The atmosphere is actually really great. I was away in Lviv for two months and really wanted to come back to Kyiv. I think Kyiv is special—it has its own energy, both from the city and its people.

The collection is beautiful, and the guests are wonderful. And when events like this take place, it inspires even more faith that everything will be okay. They inspire us to live and fill the world with femininity and beauty,” Kateryna shared.



Four models—countless style options



The second GOT’S LABEL x MIRATON collaboration continued the story in which design, material quality, and comfort come together to form a cohesive vision of modern women’s footwear. The color black unites four models that are completely different in mood, leaving room for individuality and personal stylistic experimentation.

You can try on and purchase shoes from the new GOT’S LABEL x MIRATON capsule collection at the GOT’S LABEL boutique in Kyiv, located at 10/3 Zankovetska St., as well as at MIRATON stores. The collection is also available online at the official websites gotslabel.com and miraton.ua.

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