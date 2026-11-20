LEO KIDS, a multi-brand boutique specializing in premium children’s clothing and featuring collections from world-renowned designers, is located at 8 Mokotowska Street in Warsaw. The store offers clothing, shoes, and accessories for children from birth to age 17. Brands include Dolce & Gabbana Kids, Emporio Armani, Balmain, Maison Margiela, Dsquared2, Stella McCartney, and others.

The LEO KIDS selection includes casual wear, sportswear, outerwear, designer dresses, and outfits for special occasions. Customers can visit the boutique to try on clothes and get help from a stylist, or place an order through the official website. You can contact the store by phone at +48 786 346 559 or by email at [email protected]. Follow @leokids.poland on Instagram for new collections, fashion highlights, and boutique news.

The fall–winter 2026 collections are available both in-store and in the online catalog. Here’s a look at the global brands you can find at LEO KIDS, what sets their children’s clothing apart, and which specific styles are available to shoppers.

Dolce & Gabbana Kids: Italian Fashion for Children

A central part of the LEO KIDS assortment is the children’s line from the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. Founded by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana in 1985, the brand is known for its bold prints, decorative details, and blend of classic style with contemporary fashion trends.

Dolce & Gabbana Kids offers sportswear sets, jeans, shirts, knitwear, dresses, outerwear, and accessories. Some designs echo the style of the adult collections but are adapted for children.

LEO KIDS carries, among other items, blue Dolce & Gabbana Kids jeans with five pockets, which can be paired with T-shirts and shirts. For colder weather, the store offers a natural wool pullover with an embroidered logo.

Designer footwear is a separate category, including Daymaster sneakers made of leather and suede. The store also offers ready-to-wear Dolce & Gabbana Kids sets that combine clothing and accessories from the same brand.

Emporio Armani Kids: Understated Design and Everyday Comfort

Emporio Armani is part of the Italian fashion group Armani. The brand’s children’s collections combine elegance, simple silhouettes, and sporty elements.

The Emporio Armani Kids lineup includes T-shirts, shirts, sweatshirts, jeans, jackets, and accessories. The brand primarily uses neutral colors, and the eagle logo remains a recognizable detail on many styles.

At LEO KIDS, you can find a dark blue quilted Emporio Armani Kids coat with a detachable hood, designed for cold weather.

Another example is a dark blue shirt jacket with a jacquard monogram pattern. The catalog also features cotton corduroy shirts, insulated vests, and backpacks.

The Emporio Armani Kids collections focus on everyday wear, combining practical clothing with understated design.

Balmain Kids: French Style and Distinctive Details

The French fashion house Balmain, founded by Pierre Balmain in 1945, is known for its structured silhouettes, decorative hardware, and signature details.

The Balmain Kids line includes jackets, jeans, T-shirts, shirts, blazers, dresses, and shoes. Many styles incorporate recognizable elements from the brand’s adult collections.

LEO KIDS carries a black Balmain Kids quilted jacket with a hood and metal buttons. The jacket features a voluminous winter silhouette and decorative elements.

Among the casual pieces, you’ll find blue wide-leg jeans that pair well with T-shirts and sweaters.

For a more formal look, the store offers gray double-breasted blazers for girls, shirts, and other pieces featuring signature Balmain details.

Maison Margiela and MM6: Unconventional Silhouettes and Contemporary Children’s Fashion

The French fashion house Maison Margiela is known for its experimental approach to design, its reinterpretation of familiar clothing shapes, and its attention to cut. LEO KIDS carries, in particular, the MM6 Maison Margiela children’s line.

It is characterized by loose silhouettes, unusual proportions, muted colors, and graphic elements.

In the store, you can find a black, insulated, quilted MM6 Maison Margiela Kids jacket with a voluminous silhouette, as well as Maison Margiela kids’ jeans.

The footwear selection includes black high-top leather sneakers with a side zipper and a contrasting sole.

These pieces allow you to create casual outfits with wide-leg jeans, oversized sweatshirts, and minimalist outerwear.

Dsquared2 Kids: Denim, Sportswear, and Streetwear

The Dsquared2 brand was founded by Canadian twin designers Dean and Dan Caten. Its collections blend athletic style, denim, and contemporary streetwear.

The Dsquared2 Kids line features jeans, hoodies, T-shirts, sweatpants, jackets, and sneakers. The brand often uses contrasting lettering, graphic prints, and its own symbols.

At LEO KIDS, you can purchase a gray, loose-fitting Dsquared2 Kids cotton hoodie with the logo. This piece is perfect for everyday outfits paired with jeans or sweatpants.

For the colder months, we offer a long, black, insulated Dsquared2 Kids jacket.

The catalog also features red hoodies with logos, knit sweaters, and leather sneakers with contrasting accents.

Stella McCartney Kids: Bright Colors and Comfortable Clothes

British designer Stella McCartney launched her own fashion brand in 2001. A key aspect of her philosophy is a focus on sustainable production and the use of alternative materials.

Stella McCartney Kids’ collections are known for their bright colors, prints, loose fits, and playful motifs. The brand offers T-shirts, dresses, jeans, tracksuits, sweaters, jackets, and accessories.

LEO KIDS carries a light blue quilted hooded jacket from Stella McCartney Kids.

For everyday wear, consider a gray heather fleece tracksuit. The store also offers reversible jackets, sweatshirts, and clothing with graphic prints.

Stella McCartney Kids collections combine practical styles with bold design details.

Marni Kids: Experimenting with Colors and Shapes

The Italian brand Marni, founded in 1994, is known for its unusual color combinations, graphic prints, and experiments with proportions.

The Marni Kids line includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, knitwear, pants, dresses, and shoes. A significant portion of the collection features pieces with bold color accents.

At LEO KIDS, you can find a mint-green quilted jacket from Marni Kids, which stands out with its light shade and horizontal quilting.

Another example is a green cotton sweatshirt with the Marni logo, which can be paired with jeans or sweatpants.

The store also carries black cotton joggers, T-shirts, and sneakers with contrasting color accents.

N°21 Kids: Italian minimalism with unique accents

The Italian brand N°21, also known as No. 21, was founded by designer Alessandro Dell’Acqua. His collections blend classic wardrobe staples, modern silhouettes, and unique details.

The N°21 Kids line includes T-shirts, shirts, knitwear, sweatshirts, jackets, pants, and accessories.

At LEO KIDS, you can purchase a long, black, insulated N°21 Kids jacket designed for cold weather.

Among the lighter pieces is a light blue striped shirt featuring the logo and a large patch pocket.

The catalog also features jeans, black and white T-shirts, cotton sweatshirts, and backpacks with brand logos.

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini: dresses, knitwear, and romantic silhouettes

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini is an Italian fashion brand known for its feminine silhouettes, decorative details, and blend of romantic style with contemporary trends.

The Philosophy Kids line includes dresses, skirts, sweaters, blouses, pants, and outerwear. Designers incorporate draping, pleats, bows, and a variety of fabric textures.

LEO KIDS offers a cream-colored cropped Philosophy sweatshirt with a zipper, a stand-up collar, and side pockets.

For colder weather, you can purchase a multicolored coat with a houndstooth pattern and a belt.

The catalog also features black flared pants, dresses with decorative bows, knit sweaters, and layered skirts.

Ermanno Scervino Junior: Classic Silhouettes and Italian Elegance

The Italian fashion house Ermanno Scervino is known for its attention to fabric textures, intricate cuts, and decorative details.

The Ermanno Scervino Junior children’s line offers knitwear, pants, dresses, skirts, and outerwear for both everyday and special-occasion looks.

At LEO KIDS, you can find a gray Ermanno Scervino Junior sweater with lace trim.

Among the outerwear options is a black-and-white coat with a “herringbone” pattern, which can be paired with more classic children’s outfits.

The catalog also features light blue striped shirts, knit hoodies, and other items with decorative details.

Trussardi Junior: Casual Wear in a Subtle Style

Trussardi is an Italian brand with over a century of history. The company was founded in 1911 and later expanded its product range from leather goods to clothing and accessories.

The Trussardi Junior children’s line includes sweaters, cardigans, shirts, pants, jackets, and vests.

The LEO KIDS catalog features a dark blue knit cardigan with a greyhound design on the back. The greyhound is one of Trussardi’s most recognizable symbols.

For a more classic look, consider a light blue cotton shirt with a greyhound embroidery.

The store also offers dark blue children’s coats, quilted vests, and knit sweaters featuring the brand’s logos.

John Richmond Junior: Rock Style in Kids’ Wardrobe

John Richmond is a fashion brand by British designer John Richmond, who gained popularity by combining designer clothing with the aesthetics of rock music and punk culture.

This is also evident in the John Richmond Junior children’s collections. The brand uses contrasting colors, large lettering, decorative prints, and graphic elements.

LEO KIDS carries a red quilted, insulated John Richmond Junior jacket with a logo patch.

Another example is a black-and-white plaid shirt with Gothic-style lettering.

The catalog also features insulated vests, tracksuits, T-shirts, and baby clothes, including sets with the I Love Punk slogan.

Where is LEO KIDS located in Warsaw?

The LEO KIDS boutique is located in Warsaw at 8 Mokotowska Street. It opened on March 20–21, 2026. Today, the store combines in-store sales with an online catalog where you can browse designer collections, review clothing details, check available sizes, and place an order.

In the boutique itself, visitors can try on selected items and receive advice from a stylist who will help them choose clothing for everyday wear or special occasions.

You can explore the full selection on the official LEO KIDS website and on Instagram @leokids.poland. To contact the store, call +48 786 346 559 or email [email protected]. The boutique is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

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