A child’s winter wardrobe should combine comfort, warmth, and style. For daily outings, you’ll need cozy sweaters, warm jackets, and comfortable shoes; for school, versatile pieces that are easy to mix and match; and for family celebrations and special occasions, more dressy outfits. Well-chosen colors, textures, and silhouettes will help create a variety of looks while preserving the child’s individuality.

The LEO KIDS boutique in Warsaw features clothing from international designer brands, including Dolce & Gabbana Kids, Emporio Armani, Balmain, Marni, Maison Margiela, Stella McCartney, N°21, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, and Trussardi Junior.

You can browse the collections on the official LEO KIDS website and follow the boutique’s Instagram for new arrivals and updates to the selection. LEO KIDS is located in Warsaw at Mokotowska 8, 00-641 Warsaw, Poland. To check the availability of a specific style or size, call +48 786 346 559.

UA.News has compiled 12 winter outfit ideas for girls and boys: from practical outfits for walks and school to ensembles for family gatherings, travel, and festive occasions.

Winter Outfits for Girls

For a stroll around town: a pink down jacket and light-colored pants

For a winter stroll through the city, an outfit in soft shades of pink, cream, and beige—available at the LEO KIDS boutique—is a great choice. The main focal point could be a pink-and-white quilted hooded jacket by Stella McCartney Kids. Its print sets the tone for the look, so it’s best to choose more understated pieces to pair with it.

The jacket can be paired with a white ribbed knit sweater from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Kids and wide-leg beige pants from the same brand. The light color palette will look harmonious, and the different textures will add character to the outfit.

For dry weather, consider these Daymaster Dolce & Gabbana Kids sneakers made of nappa leather. They’ll create a contrast with the pink outerwear. For cold and snowy weather, it’s best to choose insulated winter boots with non-slip soles.

For active play: a sports outfit with a bold accent

Sledding, playing in the park, and long walks call for clothing that doesn’t restrict movement. For such occasions, opt for athletic pants, a warm sweatshirt, and a down jacket with enough room underneath for an extra layer.

The look can be built around black Palazzo jeans by John Richmond Junior and a white Marni Kids hoodie with a graphic logo. The white top will brighten up the dark bottom, while the eye-catching logo adds a designer touch to the outfit.

For walks in cold weather, consider a black Balmain Kids quilted jacket with a hood. Choose footwear based on the weather: black Ermanno Scervino Junior boots are best suited for snow and ice.

For school: light blue denim and light-colored knitwear

A school outfit should be comfortable all day long. Jeans, a sweater, and a warm jacket are a versatile combination that can be mixed and matched with different colors and accessories.

For everyday school wear, try Stella McCartney Kids jeans with floral embroidery and a white Marni Kids hoodie with a logo. The contrast between the denim and a light-colored top creates a understated everyday outfit that’s easy to pair with a dark outer layer.

For cold weather, opt for a black quilted Balmain Kids jacket with a hood. Finish off the look with a pair of tall black leather boots from MM6 Maison Margiela: they’ll complement the jacket’s dark color palette and give the outfit a more distinctive urban vibe.

For a family weekend: beige corduroy and a cream-colored sweater

For a family walk, a trip to a café, or a visit to a museum, you can choose an outfit in natural shades. Beige, cream, and brown go well together and create a relaxed urban look.

The foundation of this look is a pair of brown corduroy pants by Ermanno Scervino Junior and a pink, fluffy sweater by Stella McCartney Kids. To add texture, you can choose a bomber jacket as the outer layer.

For example, a white Teddy bomber jacket by Ermanno Scervino Junior with decorative details will complement the light color palette. If you need an option for cooler weather, swap the bomber jacket for a gray double-breasted jacket by Balmain Kids.

Complete the look with Marni Kids leather boots with buckles, which will contrast nicely with the light-colored pants. For active outings, opt for a practical fabric and a pant length that won’t restrict movement.

For a birthday: dressy knitwear and light-colored outerwear

A child’s birthday is an opportunity to create a look that’s festive but not too formal. Instead of a complicated outfit, you can pair a textured sweater, neat pants, and outerwear in coordinating shades.

A gray Ermanno Scervino Junior sweater with lace trim will be the focal point of the outfit. It pairs well with black straight-leg pants or dark denim, such as these stretch pants with an embroidered Balmain Kids logo. This combination strikes a balance between elegance and comfort.

For the trip to the party, you can choose a light blue quilted jacket by Stella McCartney Kids. Finish off the look with black MM6 Maison Margiela sneakers.

Winter Outfits for Boys

For a stroll around town: a dark blue down jacket and a cream-colored knit

A dark blue down jacket is a practical staple of any winter wardrobe. It pairs well with jeans, gray pants, and knitwear in various colors, making it perfect for everyday outings and trips.

For this look, consider a blue hooded down jacket from Emporio Armani Kids. It pairs well with wide-leg cargo pants from N°21 Kids and a dark blue cardigan from Trussardi Junior featuring contrasting cream details.

The cardigan’s contrasting details will help tie the top and bottom together, while the light-colored base layer will make the look more striking. For dry weather, you can add blue Daymaster sneakers from Dolce & Gabbana Kids.

For School: A Wool Sweater and Straight-Leg Pants

For school and everyday activities, an outfit that combines comfort with understated design is ideal. A wool sweater can serve as the main warm layer, while straight-leg pants make for a versatile wardrobe staple.

A Dolce & Gabbana Kids wool sweater with an embroidered logo can be paired with dark blue Emporio Armani pants. This color palette looks neat and doesn’t require any additional bright details.

A black quilted Balmain Kids down jacket with a hood is perfect for the walk to school. It will contrast with the sweater and pair well with dark bottoms.

You should also complete the outfit with Dolce & Gabbana Kids sneakers.

For the weekend: a jacket and jeans

For the weekend, you can opt for a sporty look with a varsity jacket. The contrasting sleeves and cuffs create a striking silhouette, while the jeans make the outfit practical for everyday activities.

The centerpiece is a black striped jacket by John Richmond Junior with contrasting sleeves. It can be paired with blue five-pocket jeans by Dolce & Gabbana Kids.

Wear a cream-colored wool sweater from Stella McCartney Kids under the jacket, and finish off the look with black leather high-top sneakers from MM6 Maison Margiela.

For Travel: Cargo Pants, a Light-Colored Sweatshirt, and a Down Jacket

When traveling with the family, it’s important that your clothes are comfortable on the road and suitable for walks once you arrive. Cargo pants, a sweatshirt, and a down jacket let you put together an outfit that doesn’t restrict movement and easily adapts to different conditions.

The foundation of the look can be a pair of dark gray, wide-leg N°21 Kids cargo pants with a logo. A cream-colored Balmain Kids sweatshirt pairs well with them. The light-colored top creates a contrast with the dark bottoms, and the zipper allows you to adjust for comfort indoors.

For outdoor wear, a brown reversible jacket from Stella McCartney Kids is a great choice. Round out the outfit with orange sneakers from Dolce & Gabbana Kids.

For a family celebration: a wool sweater and dark blue pants

For a family dinner, a festive lunch, or a trip to a children’s play, you can choose a understated outfit consisting of a wool sweater and classic pants. It looks neat but doesn’t require a formal suit.

A Dolce & Gabbana Kids wool sweater with an embroidered logo pairs well with dark blue straight-leg pants from Trussardi Junior featuring a drawstring waist.

For travel, you can choose a black Emporio Armani down jacket and blue Daymaster sneakers from Dolce & Gabbana Kids.

The advantage of this outfit is its versatility: the sweater and pants can be worn separately, paired with other basic pieces.

How to Choose a Winter Wardrobe for Different Occasions



When choosing children’s clothing, start not with the number of items, but with where and when your child will wear them. For active outings, you’ll need warm outerwear and shoes that protect against moisture and the cold. For school, it’s more practical to have several sweaters, pants, and basic tops that are easy to mix and match. For special occasions, one or two outfits with eye-catching details are enough.

To ensure the items go well together, you can choose a few basic colors: dark blue, black, gray, beige, and off-white. A bright down jacket or sweatshirt will serve as a statement piece, while neutral pants and knitwear will help create new combinations.

Layering is just as important. A long-sleeve top, sweater, and jacket allow you to adjust warmth depending on the weather and activity level. At the same time, make sure your child doesn’t overheat while moving and that their clothes don’t restrict their movements.

For winter, you’ll need to check the specifications of outerwear and footwear separately. Lightweight bomber jackets and varsity jackets aren’t always suitable for extreme cold, and sneakers and low-top shoes aren’t a substitute for insulated boots in snow and icy conditions. Your choice should depend on the temperature, how long your child will be outside, and their level of activity.

At LEO KIDS, you can explore collections from international brands and find the right pieces for various situations. A well-thought-out winter wardrobe doesn’t have to be extensive. A few outfits for school, walks, trips, and holidays will help your child feel comfortable in cold weather and look appropriate in different situations.

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