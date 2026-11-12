Ashley Park, star of the series *Emily in Paris*, appeared in an outfit by a Ukrainian brand

American actress Ashley Park, known for the series “Emily in Paris,” appeared in the trailer for the final season wearing clothes from a Ukrainian brand. The brand’s founder and designer, Catherine Alexa, shared this news on her Threads blog.

Katherine Alexa shared her excitement and revealed that Ashley Park, who plays Mindy Chen in “Emily in Paris,” wore her corset. Filming for the new season took place in Greece, where the actress wore the Ukrainian designer’s corset in one of the scenes.

“I’m so happy I can’t put it into words. The ‘Emily in Paris’ trailer is out, and my corset was already on screen in Greece, worn by Mindy. I can’t wait for December 24 to see the whole scene. I’m putting Ukrainian designers on the map,” the designer said.

The brand owner also explained how her corset ended up on the movie star. It turns out she messaged the actress on Instagram and later received a positive response. Eventually, the designer contacted the star’s stylist and sent him a corset from her brand. “I just messaged Mindy (Ashley) on Instagram; she replied a month later, but I’m grateful even for that—it was unexpected. She gave me the stylist’s contact information, and I sent it to him in Los Angeles,” Kateryna Oleksa shared in the comments under her post.

Earlier, Heidi Klum celebrated the third anniversary of her New York restaurant in a dress from a Ukrainian brand.

American TV star Kim Kardashian showed off her look for Halloween 2026. This time, the celebrity decided to dress up as her own 13-year-old daughter, North West, whom she is raising with her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West.

During the Halloween celebration at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeted a boy dressed in a Soviet military uniform. The child attended the event dressed as a tank crewman, wearing a Soviet-style cap and a tank corps insignia. The couple treated the children to chocolate candies.

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