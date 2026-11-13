About 10,000 passengers used UZ bus transfers

About 10,000 people have used the “UZ Will Take You There” program, which facilitates transfers between trains and buses in frontline areas of the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

This was announced by Mykola Kalashnyk, Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport, during question time with the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

The program was launched on October 1. It currently covers two routes: Konotop–Sumy and Kharkiv–Lozova.

As a reminder, Ukrzaliznytsia is launching a new rail route to Poland, which will connect Zhytomyr and Lutsk with Chełm for the first time.

JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” has added six new Ukrainian-made passenger cars to its fleet, which will operate as part of the Kharkiv–Przemyśl train.

Ukrzaliznytsia has changed the schedule for some commuter trains.

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