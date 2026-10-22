Another increase in UZ fares could destroy the railroad's freight base

A possible 15% increase in Ukrzaliznytsia’s freight rates starting in January could lead to a decline in industrial production and the loss of a significant portion of the railroad’s freight base.

Vladimir Shchelkunov, President of ICC Ukraine, stated that freight volumes had already declined by 6.2% in the first half of the year.

According to him, excessive logistics costs pose a threat to metallurgical enterprises and mining and processing plants, which traditionally account for up to 40% of Ukrzaliznytsia’s freight revenue.

ICC Ukraine proposes imposing a moratorium on freight rate increases until the end of martial law, as well as making the methodology for calculating these rates transparent. In addition, the organization advocates for government funding to cover passenger transportation losses and preferential rates for enterprises located within a 150-km radius of the front line.

It also proposes negotiating with European railways and ports to secure more affordable overland logistics for Ukrainian exporters.

Earlier, Ukrzaliznytsia had already raised freight rates by 30%. ICC Ukraine warns that further increases in transportation costs could exacerbate the problems facing Ukrainian industry and reduce exports.

Source: ICC Ukraine.

As a reminder, Ukrzaliznytsia has already installed more than 280 mobile shelters for employees.

Ukrzaliznytsia is canceling a number of trains starting October 20, 2026.

Ukrzaliznytsia has changed its route to Sumy and Lozova due to shelling.

JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” has secured $100 million in grant funding as part of the RELINC project.

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