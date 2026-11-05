Ukrzaliznytsia announced the launch of Train No. 51/52, the “Yaroslav the Wise,” which will run on the Kyiv–Przemyśl route.

The name was chosen in honor of the first “Yaroslav” train, which arrived in Lviv from Vienna on November 4, 1861. This date is considered the beginning of rail service in Ukraine.

The new train’s route partially follows the historic Lviv–Przemyśl line. In the Polish city, passengers will be able to transfer to trains bound for Warsaw, Wrocław, Prague, and Berlin.

The train will consist of new cars, including an accessible compartment.

It will depart from Kyiv at 8:12 p.m. and arrive in Przemyśl at 5:00 a.m. In the opposite direction, departure is scheduled for 10:30 p.m., with arrival in the capital at 9:15 a.m.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia.

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