Yuriy Ryzhenkov, CEO of Ukrainian steel company Metinvest, called on the European Union to lift restrictions on imports of Ukrainian steel or make a separate exemption for Ukraine. He told BBC News that access to the European market is critically important for the industry's survival during the war.

New EU quotas

The EU recently introduced restrictions on steel imports to protect producers in the bloc's countries from cheap products, including those from China and Turkey. The volume of steel that can be imported into the European Union without paying duty was limited to 18.3 million tonnes per year. This is 47% less than in 2024.

Although a free trade agreement is in force between Ukraine and the EU, it does not prevent the European Union from applying separate trade safeguard measures. Ryzhenkov considers it unfair that Ukraine was included in the general restrictions regime despite the full-scale war.

According to the Ukrainian metallurgical industry, steel exports to the EU could ultimately decrease by approximately 50–60%. A European Commission representative said that Ukraine's difficult situation was taken into account when shaping the policy. He also noted that a separate quota for Ukraine guarantees metal exports, but its level is lower than in previous years.

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Industry losses due to the war

Before the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the aggressor state, in 2022, the metallurgical and mining industries accounted for about 10% of Ukraine's national income and one-third of its exports. The EU was the main buyer of Ukrainian steel.

According to Ryzhenkov, all Ukrainian steel plants have come under Russian strikes since the start of the war, and attacks have intensified recently. At one point in September, no tonne of steel was produced in Ukraine for the first time in approximately 150 years. He also reported that nearly 800 Metinvest employees have been killed since the start of the war.

The company has improved covered areas at its facilities where employees can take shelter during air raid alerts. Ryzhenkov expects the coming winter could be one of the most difficult in the country's history, and a reduction in the EU market available to the industry will make its survival more difficult.

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