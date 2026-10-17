Canada has warned the U.S. steel company Cleveland-Cliffs that, due to plans to cut up to 500 Stelco employees in Ontario, it may face a requirement to sell its Canadian assets. Canadian Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said the company must fulfill the job-preservation commitments it made when acquiring Stelco in 2024.

Possible legal action

As Anadolu Agency reports, speaking at the Canadian Club in Toronto, Joly said that Cleveland-Cliffs must preserve jobs in Canada or face the prospect of selling its Canadian assets.

Earlier, the Canadian government had already warned that it could resort to legal action over the planned cuts. After her speech, Joly told reporters that the authorities had engaged lawyers to work on the case.

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The company’s position

The Canadian government said that Cleveland-Cliffs committed to preserving jobs at Stelco as a condition for approval of the company’s acquisition under the Investment Canada Act in 2024.

Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves criticized Ottawa’s response in an interview with BNN Bloomberg. According to him, the planned cuts will be temporary and necessary because of tariffs imposed on Canada by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. He also accused the Canadian government of using pressure tactics and persecution.

Joly said Ottawa seeks to protect Canadian workers and ensure that foreign investors fulfill their commitments.

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