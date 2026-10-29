Italy’s Court of Cassation has rejected appeals against an order to shut down the furnaces of the former ILVA steelworks in Taranto by the end of October. The government-appointed administrators of the plant and its owner, AdI S.p.A., sought to challenge the closure of hot production, ANSA English reports.

Milan court ruling

The initial ruling was issued by a court in Milan in July. It upheld a health-related petition filed by members of a parents’ association and a child with a rare genetic mutation.

The court ordered the suspension of hot production within three months unless all asbestos is removed from the plant site and measures are taken to reduce particulate emissions to safe levels.

The future of the plant

The ruling has increased uncertainty over the future of the Taranto plant and the implementation of its decarbonisation plan and transition to electric production. The report notes concerns over the loss of thousands of jobs.

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In August, the board of the Italian steel federation Federacciai instructed its president, Antonio Gozzi, to inform the authorities of its interest in acquiring the former ILVA plant on behalf of a consortium of Italian companies. The government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni did not rule out state participation. India’s Jindal group, the Czech company CE Industries and the US private investment group Flacks also expressed interest in purchasing the plant.

The Taranto plant, formerly Europe’s largest steelworks, has faced economic difficulties in recent years and has been linked to high cancer rates in the port city in the Apulia region. Earlier this week, prosecutors requested house arrest for former AdI chairwoman and chief executive Lucia Morselli, former plant director Alessandro Labile, and Francesco Astorri, head of a division of the environmental agency Ispra that inspects strategic facilities. The request concerned the plant’s potentially carcinogenic emissions in 2022–2023.

AdI was placed under state-controlled administration at the beginning of 2024 after the end of a conflict-ridden period of ownership by the ArcelorMittal group.

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