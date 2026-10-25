In Chile, the price of copper fell by 1.23% over the week to $6.54 per pound, or $14,415 per tonne. One factor was the end of a 10-day strike at the Centinela copper mine in the Antofagasta region, The Rio Times reported, citing Chile's state copper commission Cochilco.

Agreement after the strike

The strike began on October 7 after unsuccessful state mediation. It involved 709 members of the Minera Esperanza and Distrito Centinela unions, accounting for 22% of the mine operator's own workforce. Workers said they received lower compensation than colleagues from another union in comparable positions; the company denied discrimination.

On October 18, the unions announced the approval of a new contract: 94.49% of voting participants supported it, with turnout at 97.32%. The agreement is for 36 months and provides for a bonus of 24 million Chilean pesos, or about $24,100, as well as improvements in pay and social benefits. Minera Centinela said it maintained production at normal levels during the strike.

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What affected the market

According to Cochilco, the end of the labor dispute reduced short-term labor risks in Chile. At the same time, the commission identified rising metal inventories as the key pressure on quotations: stocks in London Metal Exchange warehouses increased by 17.9% over the week to 273,750 tonnes. Total visible inventories in London, New York and Shanghai rose by 2.8% to 1,051,897 tonnes.

Investor sentiment was also affected, according to Cochilco, by declining technology stocks, doubts over spending on artificial intelligence, higher oil prices and weak data on the U.S. housing market. At the same time, the price decline was partly contained by purchases from Chinese buyers and a 19% year-on-year decline in BHP's copper production in the quarter ended September 30.

Centinela, operated by Minera Centinela, a unit of Antofagasta Minerals, produced 240,400 tonnes of copper in 2025. The average price of the metal since the start of 2026 was $6.13 per pound, 40.26% higher than in the same period of 2025.

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