Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel plans to invest about $3 billion in upgrading hot-rolling equipment at US Steel's Mon Valley facility in Pennsylvania, United States. In a report dated October 22, 2026, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, that the Japanese newspaper Nikkei wrote about these investments.

Production upgrade

The equipment heats slabs from blast furnaces and turns them into thinner steel. According to Nikkei, the hot-rolling equipment at Mon Valley has been in operation for about 90 years.

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The new equipment is planned to be commissioned in the second half of 2029. According to the publication, this will make it possible to produce higher-quality steel.

Investment commitments

The upgrade is part of Nippon Steel's commitment to invest $11 billion in US Steel by 2028. The company assumed this commitment after acquiring US Steel in 2025.

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