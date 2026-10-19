In the United Kingdom, the difference in electricity costs for steelmaking enterprises compared with France has risen to nearly £30 per megawatt-hour. This is the highest figure in three years, according to an analysis by the industry lobbying group UK Steel, The Guardian reports.

Last year, the gap stood at £18 per MWh, while in 2022, during the crisis in the global gas market following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it reached £153 per MWh. At the same time, the difference between prices for British and German steelmakers narrowed somewhat this year, to about £12 per MWh.

Impact of gas prices

According to the publication, rising electricity costs in the United Kingdom intensified after a spike in global gas prices amid the US and Israeli war with Iran. Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to US President Donald Trump's bombing campaign, causing gas prices to rise.

Analysts link higher electricity prices in the United Kingdom to the country's reliance on gas-fired generation. In the British market, the wholesale price of gas determines the cost of electricity from sources whose production costs are significantly lower as well, including wind and solar power plants. In France, prices largely depend on nuclear generation, while coal still plays a significant role in electricity production in Germany.

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Proposal to cap prices

The comparison with European producers is particularly important for the British steel industry, as about 75% of the country's steel exports, worth approximately £3 billion, are supplied to the European Union.

UK Steel chief executive Peter Brennan said that direct subsidisation is the only way to support steelmakers. The organisation proposes setting a cap on electricity prices; according to its estimate, this would cost about £51 million a year. The state would compensate the difference if the limit were exceeded, while industry would repay the government when prices fell below it.

The government said it is cutting electricity bills by up to 25% for more than 10,000 manufacturing companies and reducing the costs of hundreds of the most energy-intensive businesses by about £1 billion annually.

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