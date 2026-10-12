South32 has begun consultations with employees and contractors over possible job cuts at the Groote Eylandt Mining Company (GEMCO) manganese mine on Groote Eylandt Island in Australia’s Northern Territory. The operation has been affected by several seasons of heavy rain, flooding and a sharp rise in production costs.

As ABC News reports, GEMCO needs to cut costs by $129 million after production costs rose by more than 80% in recent years. At the same time, the operation plans to spend about $100 million on new water infrastructure over the next two years, subject to regulatory approvals.

Consequences of flooding

The mine and the island were severely affected by Tropical Cyclone Megan in March 2024. Water filled the pits, while heavy rainfall damaged an important bridge and several roads. The situation was also affected by ongoing groundwater seepage into the pits.

That same year, during a high tide, the cyclone pushed the loaded bulk carrier MV Anikitos into the cargo wharf on Groote Eylandt, destroying the structure. Manganese ore exports from the island resumed only in 2025.

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Consultations with employees

South32 said it had completed an internal review of GEMCO’s operations due to more challenging operating conditions and increasing cost pressure. The company reviewed staffing needs and began consultations with employees and contractors who may be affected by the changes. It also said it would consider opportunities to redeploy employees to other roles.

Representatives of two unions representing GEMCO staff suggest that the cuts may primarily affect office workers. A representative of the Northern Territory branch of the Construction, Forestry and Maritime Employees Union said the organization was monitoring whether the changes would affect manual workers. According to union representatives, South32 management is expected to provide workers with more information by the end of the week.

Under GEMCO’s collective employment agreement, the company is required to conduct consultations before significant organizational changes. The agreement expires at the end of 2027. According to an assessment by the local Aboriginal land council, mining on the island may end within the next 10 years.

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