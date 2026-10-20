The government of Tasmania, Australia, approved a loan of up to $20 million for the Liberty Bell Bay manganese plant, although an internal document assessed all risk categories of the deal as high. The funds were intended for purchasing ore and restarting operations at the facility, the country’s only manganese plant, ABC News Australia reports.

Loan risks

In July 2025, Tasmania’s Coordinator-General John Perry told the authorities that Liberty Bell Bay could exhaust its available capital by the end of the month. He recommended urgently providing the plant with a loan, noting that without immediate funding there was a very high risk that the plant would be unable to resume operations.

The document also stated that the plant’s owners from GFG Group were likely unable or unwilling to inject capital into the business. The Office of the Coordinator-General assessed all loan risk categories as high. In particular, it warned that the value of the security might not cover the entire outstanding amount, meaning the government might not recover all of the funds.

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Options for the government

At the same time, the document concluded that the consequences of inaction could be more serious. According to government officials’ estimates, the closure of Liberty Bell Bay could affect the state economy by $500 million annually if the plant did not resume operations.

In addition to the loan, options considered included refusing financial support, facilitating a “solvent” sale of the facility through the US private equity company White Oak, and a smaller loan on the condition of security that would allow external administration of the plant to be initiated. The White Oak option was deemed larger than necessary and one that did not provide appropriate value for the Tasmanian government. Another option could have been unacceptable to GFG.

The plant ceased operations in July 2026 and was subsequently liquidated; more than 200 employees lost their jobs. Administrator EY Parthenon believes that the company may have been insolvent as early as May 1, 2025. At the same time, Liberty Bell Bay directors submitted a signed solvency declaration to the government in August 2025. Tasmania’s Minister for Business, Industry and Resources, Felix Ellis, said the loan was secured and the funds were transferred directly to the ore supplier; state-appointed managers are trying to recover the money through the sale of the secured ore.

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