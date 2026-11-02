US President Donald Trump announced in late September that Mesabi Metallics plans to invest $15bn in the construction of a steel mill in Iowa. According to him, the facility could become the largest in the country. At the same time, residents of the town of Weaver near the potential site and union representatives doubt that the project will be implemented, The Guardian reports.

According to the White House's estimate, the mill could create 6,000 jobs during construction and another 1,750 after it begins operations. The White House estimated the project's expected economic activity at $95bn.

A month after the announcement, residents of Weaver, which has a population of 142, had seen no signs of construction work beginning or equipment on roads near the Mississippi River. The exact location of the facility has still not been disclosed.

Tax breaks and planned launch

Iowa's Republican-majority legislature quickly approved $1.4bn in tax breaks for the project. Mesabi Metallics spokesperson Charles Sutton said the company expects to begin steel production in 2030 at a site in eastern Iowa, with the location due to be announced soon.

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Mesabi Metallics is a Minnesota company owned by the Indian conglomerate Essar Group. Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who represents southeastern Iowa, said the project would definitely be implemented, although district representatives and the company are still discussing the details.

Doubts ahead of midterm elections

Trump's announcement came a little more than a month before the US midterm elections. Weaver is located in an electoral district considered one of the most competitive in the state.

Weaver bar and restaurant owner Mike Strom said he had checked public records but found no information about land sales that could indicate preparations for construction. He said he would believe in the project only when he saw real signs of its implementation.

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