Operations to shut down blast furnaces at the former Ilva steel plant have begun in the Italian city of Taranto. The company informed trade unions of this on Tuesday, November 3, ANSA English reports.

Court ruling on hot production

The shutdown began after Italy’s Supreme Court of Cassation last week rejected appeals by the government-appointed administrators of the enterprise and AdI S.p.A., which owns the plant. They had challenged the closure of hot production.

In July, a court in Milan granted a motion filed on health protection grounds by members of a parents’ association and a child with a rare genetic mutation. The court ordered the hot production operations to be halted within three months unless all asbestos is removed from the site and measures are taken to reduce particulate emissions to safe levels.

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Uncertainty over the sale

The future of the plant, its decarbonization plan, and its transition to electric production remain uncertain. This also concerns the jobs of thousands of employees of the enterprise and its suppliers.

According to Italian media, a consortium of Italian companies led by the steel federation Federacciai, which had previously expressed interest in the enterprise, may not submit a bid to acquire its cold-rolling production. Federacciai President Antonio Gozzi said that no final decision has yet been made and that it will be announced after it is adopted.

The deadline for submitting binding offers expires on November 8. India’s Jindal group, the Czech company CE Industries, and the U.S. private investment group Flacks have also expressed interest in buying the enterprise. The government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has not ruled out state participation, citing the strategic importance of the steel industry.

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