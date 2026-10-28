In the United States, 34 Democrats from the House of Representatives appealed to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), urging it to investigate reports of overcharging at Dollar General, Family Dollar, 7-Eleven, and Circle K stores. The October 28 letter was addressed to FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson, The Guardian reports.

Discrepancies between shelf labels and checkout prices

The appeal came in response to an investigation by the publication, which uncovered numerous cases where the shelf price did not match the amount charged at checkout. According to the journalists, Dollar General failed more than 4,300 state price-accuracy inspections in 23 states over three years. Its smaller competitor, Family Dollar, failed 2,100 such inspections in 20 states.

Similar discrepancies were also recorded at 7-Eleven and Circle K stores. Customer complaints and inspections by state and local authorities concerned prices for snacks, beverages, hygiene products, tobacco products, and medicines. At some stores, according to the investigation, the price of gasoline at the pumps was higher than the price displayed on large roadside signs.

The authors of the letter said that the documented violations were not limited to individual regions or a few stores and could indicate a systemic problem in the companies' operations. All four chains said in written comments to The Guardian that they seek to ensure that checkout prices match shelf labels.

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Lawsuit against Dollar General

The lawmakers' letter was sent two days after the FTC, together with 20 states, filed a federal lawsuit against Dollar General. The lawsuit accuses the company of inaccurate pricing practices that, according to the plaintiffs, affect millions of purchases. The document also claims that the company had known about the problem for years but did not resolve it.

Dollar General said it intends to actively defend itself in court. The company stated that it seeks to achieve 100 percent price accuracy and cooperated with the FTC during its investigation.

The lawmakers emphasized that in underserved areas and rural communities, such stores are often the closest place where people can buy food and essential goods. In their view, this increases retail chains' responsibility for price accuracy.

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