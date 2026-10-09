Adidas Sues Australian Brand Over Four Stripes on Clothing — The Guardian

German sportswear manufacturer Adidas is suing the Australian brand White Fox over the use of a four-stripe design. Adidas believes it is confusingly similar to its trademark three-stripe logo.

Adidas representatives claim that White Fox has repeatedly ignored demands to stop selling and advertising clothing featuring this design. As an example, the company’s attorney, Patrick Flynn, cited an advertisement in which an influencer posed in White Fox shorts featuring four stripes and Adidas shoes.

Adidas’s lawyers claim that the Australian brand is attempting to capitalize on the company’s reputation. Adidas has held the trademark rights to the three-stripe logo in Australia for over 50 years. In 2013, the company already won a lawsuit against another retailer over shoes with four stripes.

In response, White Fox’s attorney, Ed Giry, insists that the stripes on his client’s clothing are purely decorative and are not used as a trademark. He also pointed out that other brands, including Princess Polly, Glassons, and Shein, produce clothing with four stripes.

Source: The Guardian

Adidas Arabia apologized for an advertising campaign in Israel featuring former Israeli soldier Shalev Biton. The campaign promoted the Single Shoe service, and its release sparked criticism and calls to boycott the brand.

The sports brand Adidas has reopened a store in Kharkiv after a four-year hiatus.

Read us on