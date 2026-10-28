Latvian airline airBaltic plans to lay off around 100 pilots and 200 flight attendants as part of a collective redundancy procedure. Starting Saturday, employees will begin receiving information on whether their employment contracts will be extended, LSM English reports.

Layoffs in three countries

airBaltic spokesperson Augusts Zilberts confirmed that the company plans to lay off approximately 300 employees — around 100 pilots and 200 cabin crew members. At the same time, he stressed that the final figures may change after the staff assessment is completed.

The pilot layoffs will affect the airline's bases in Riga, Vilnius and Tallinn. The company explained the decision by next year's planned flight volumes and route network. There is a surplus of flight attendants at the Riga base, while additional staff are needed in Vilnius and Tallinn. If vacancies are available, employees from Riga will be offered transfers to other airBaltic bases.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Union objections

The Latvian aviation trade union stated that the layoffs will affect all flight attendant positions at the Riga base. The stated number does not include employees who resigned on their own initiative since the start of the collective redundancy procedure.

The union questioned the procedure for applying criteria used to select employees for layoffs, saying it had not received full information about them. It also objects to the terms of voluntary termination of employment contracts: those who agree to such an arrangement are promised preference in interviews in the event of future recruitment. The union considers this offer an ultimatum.

airBaltic responded that the selection criteria were agreed upon after several rounds of consultations with trade unions. They take into account length of service, professional qualifications and other performance indicators. Initially, the airline estimated that between 500 and 700 employees at its bases in Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius could lose their jobs.

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