Shareholders of Australian mining company South32 on October 15 approved the sale of aluminium assets to US-based Alcoa. The deal, valued at up to $5.6 billion, does not include the Mozal aluminium smelter in Mozambique, which has been in care and maintenance since March 2026.

As The Rio Times reports, South32 will retain its stake in Mozal, located about 20 kilometres west of Mozambique's capital, Maputo. The company had said it was considering divesting this asset, but no buyer, sale value or date for a possible resumption of production has been announced so far.

Which assets Alcoa will acquire

The sale includes 86% of the Worsley Alumina refinery in Western Australia, the Hillside aluminium smelter in South Africa, as well as stakes in Brazilian assets: 33% of the MRN bauxite mine, 36% of the Alumar alumina refinery and 40% of the Alumar aluminium smelter.

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South32 is to receive $3.1 billion in cash and $1 billion in new Alcoa shares. The deal valuation also includes about $750 million in net debt to be assumed by the buyer and up to $750 million in additional payments contingent on price performance. Alcoa will also assume more than $1 billion in site-cleanup obligations.

Mozal's future and the timeline for closing the deal

South32 owns 63.7% of Mozal. Another 3.9% belongs to the Mozambican government in the form of preference shares, while about 32% is owned by South Africa's state-owned Industrial Development Corporation. The plant was placed into care and maintenance on March 15 after years of unsuccessful negotiations over an affordable electricity price.

To complete the sale, South32 must obtain regulatory approvals and foreign investment clearances in Australia, South Africa and other countries. The parties expect the deal to close in the first half of 2027; the conditions must be met by June 29, 2027, unless the parties agree to extend this deadline.

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