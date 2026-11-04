In the United States, shares of microchip maker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) rose 7.3% in premarket trading on November 4. The company forecast accelerated growth through 2027, reassuring investors about the resilience of demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Since the start of the year, AMD shares have gained about 126%. If the premarket increase holds, the company’s market capitalization could rise by approximately $58 billion.

Forecast for 2027

AMD Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su said the company expects total revenue to grow by more than 80% in 2027. According to LSEG data, analysts had forecast growth of 77%.

Su said AMD sees demand across its data center business, including for central processing units and AI products. According to her, the company had been preparing for such expansion for several years.

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Data center revenue

In the third quarter, AMD’s revenue in the data center segment rose 97% to $8.55 billion. This exceeded analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion.

TD Cowen analysts believe AMD’s product roadmap and the expansion of its software ecosystem could help the company gain a notable share of the AI market and strengthen its position as the main alternative to Nvidia. At the same time, Morgan Stanley warned against viewing the current growth in the server processor segment as permanent due to industry shortages, although AMD is performing better than its competitors, in their view.

Santa Clara-based AMD has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 31, compared with 14 for Nvidia and 16.5 for Broadcom.

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