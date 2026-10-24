In the United States, both classes of Berkshire Hathaway shares reached new all-time highs, recovering all losses since Warren Buffett's announcement at the shareholder meeting in May 2025. He then said he would step down as chief executive officer at the end of that year. As CNBC reports, Class A shares closed at $820,500 on Thursday, while Class B shares closed at $546.97.

Recovery after the decline

Before Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting on May 3, 2025, Class A shares closed at $809,350, while Class B shares closed at $539.80. Both figures were also records at the time.

Following the meeting, on May 5, Class A shares lost 4.9%, while Class B shares fell 5.1%. CNBC noted that the decline may also have been affected by a report of a 14% drop in operating profit in the first quarter.

Three months after the year's highest levels, Class A had declined by 14.3%, while Class B had fallen by nearly 15%. Since then, the share prices have risen by 18%. On Tuesday, both classes of shares exceeded the levels recorded before Buffett's announcement, and on Thursday they set new records.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On Friday, the shares lost nearly 1%, but remained about half a percentage point above the levels seen before the shareholder meeting in May 2025.

Investor rotation

According to CNBC, investors in recent weeks have been reducing investments in technology companies and artificial intelligence-related stocks. This was driven by concerns that substantial spending on computing infrastructure may not generate sustained returns.

Against this backdrop, Barron's named Berkshire Hathaway one of the most defensive large companies in the market. As of June 30, its cash holdings stood at $365.5 billion, and in the second quarter of 2026 the company repurchased $4.5 billion of its own shares. The rise in the share price also narrowed Berkshire Hathaway's year-to-date gap with the S&P 500 index to less than four percentage points.

Greg Abel became Berkshire Hathaway's new chief executive officer. UBS analyst Brian Meredith had previously suggested that the company's culture and strategy would not change under the new leader.

Read us on