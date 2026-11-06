Shares of Japan Tobacco fell 19.3% on Friday—the largest single-day drop in the company’s history. The sharp decline in the stock price came after Russian authorities placed the assets of its subsidiary, Japan Tobacco International, under temporary administration, according to Bloomberg.

The Russian business accounted for about a quarter of the company’s operating profit. JTI controlled up to 40% of the local market and manufactured cigarettes in Russia under the Winston, Camel, Sobranie, and LD brands.

In response to the transfer of assets, Japanese authorities appealed to Moscow to reverse this decision. Japanese Minister of Trade Ryosei Akazawa stated at a press conference that the government had already lodged a protest with the Russian side and called for the immediate return of the company’s property.

Japanese government spokesperson Minoru Kihara reported that two high-ranking officials currently in Russia, as well as the Japanese ambassador, had also pressed for these demands to be met.

Source: Bloomberg

Japan had previously lodged a protest with Russia over the transfer of Japan Tobacco International’s assets.

As a reminder, Putin seized the Russian assets of the Japanese tobacco giant Japan Tobacco International.

Earlier, dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree transferring the joint-stock company “Industrial Assets” to “temporary management.” 100% of the shares in four Russian enterprises belonging to the Japanese group Japan Tobacco International (JTI), specifically “Petro,” “Kres Neva,” “J.T.I. Donskoy Tabak,” and “J.T.I. Yelets.”

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