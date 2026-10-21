In Australia, shares of data centre operator NextDC fell 44% in early trading on October 21 after the company significantly cut its revenue forecasts for 2027 and suspended new development projects. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the decline in quotations reduced the company’s market value by approximately A$3.1 billion. NextDC shares became the biggest losers in the ASX200 index and fell to their lowest level since January 18.

Connection delay in Melbourne

NextDC said that delays in upgrading the power grid at one of its major facilities in Melbourne would shift around A$140 million in contracted customer revenue to subsequent periods in the current financial year. This concerns the M3 data centre, for which the next increase in electricity supply is now expected in 2028.

Jemena Electricity Networks has suspended part of the work required to increase the power supply to M3 due to opposition from the community and other stakeholders. It does not expect to resume this work before February 2027.

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Revision of financial plans

NextDC lowered its 2027 net revenue forecast to A$475–500 million from the previous range of A$615–640 million. Its 2027 underlying EBITDA forecast was reduced to A$245–265 million from A$385–410 million. Both forecasts are provided excluding the M3 contracts affected by the delays.

The company also said it would postpone all new development projects and land acquisitions indefinitely. NextDC will consider capital release options, including the possible sale of individual development sites, and has begun a detailed review of its spending programme. Its 2027 capital expenditure forecast was reduced from A$5.25–5.75 billion to A$4.5–5 billion.

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