In Australia, shares of data centre operator NEXTDC rose 45.8% at the start of trading, to A$9.52. The increase came after an entity owned by Goodman Group and Digital Realty proposed acquiring up to 9.9% of the company’s shares. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Proposal for a stake

As Reuters reported, citing a term sheet, Goodman Group and Digital Realty proposed acquiring up to 9.9% of NEXTDC in a deal worth around A$715 million, or US$501.14 million. If the stake were purchased, the two competing data centre operators would hold a stake close to 10% in NEXTDC.

NEXTDC’s board called the after-market bookbuild “opportunistic” and said it had not received a takeover proposal for the company. NEXTDC also said that Goodman Group and Digital Realty had told investors they did not currently intend to make a control proposal or launch a takeover bid, although they reserved the right to do so in the future.

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October decline

In October, NEXTDC shares lost 45.8% of their value after the company reported a delay in power supply at its M3 site in Melbourne, revised its forecast for the 2027 financial year and postponed new development projects.

The company also said it would suspend land acquisitions indefinitely, assess capital release opportunities, including the sale of individual development sites, and consider bona fide takeover proposals on their terms. Goodman Group and Digital Realty did not immediately comment to Reuters.

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