Alphabet reported negative free cash flow of $9.07 billion, significantly exceeding the $36 million outflow expected by analysts. The company is actively spending on expanding the capacity of its cloud business. After releasing its earnings report, its shares lost more than 6% in after-hours trading.

This was reported by Channel NewsAsia. Google Cloud revenue in the third quarter, which ended in September, more than doubled to $30.71 billion. The average analyst estimate projected growth of 95.1%, to $29.57 billion.

Corporate contracts

Google Cloud is the world’s third-largest cloud services provider after Amazon Web Services and Microsoft’s Azure. Alphabet is expanding corporate contracts through multiyear agreements for cloud and AI infrastructure in cybersecurity, retail, and financial services.

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Enterprise demand for cloud computing to train and deploy artificial intelligence models remained high throughout the year. This supported data center utilization and prompted major cloud providers to accelerate infrastructure deployment.

Spending on AI infrastructure

Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta are forecast to spend more than $700 billion collectively in 2026 on expanding AI data centers, purchasing chips, and high-performance networking equipment. The industry continues to face constraints in the supply of advanced semiconductors and the availability of electrical capacity for data centers.

Alphabet is expanding its service delivery capabilities by using its own tensor processing units alongside graphics processing units from third-party manufacturers. During the reporting quarter, the use of the Gemini model lineup also expanded in enterprise software and developer platforms.

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