Alphabet launches €6 billion bond sale — Channel NewsAsia

In London, United Kingdom, on November 2, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, launched a €6 billion euro-denominated bond sale. Investor demand for the securities exceeded €17 billion, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing a memo from one of the banks organizing the deal.

Seven bond tranches

The company is offering bonds in seven tranches with maturities ranging from two to 19 years. One tranche has a floating rate, while the other six have fixed rates. Final pricing for the securities was expected later the same day.

This is Alphabet’s second euro-denominated bond issue this year. In May, the company sold €9 billion in bonds across six tranches, and in February it conducted a rare issue of 100-year bonds in pounds sterling.

Funding and spending

Alphabet said it would use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including potentially to repay outstanding debt. Barclays, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank are joint bookrunners.

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In recent weeks, shares and bonds of technology companies have come under pressure amid concerns over funding major artificial intelligence spending and the returns needed from such investments. The technology-heavy Nasdaq index fell 5% in October.

Alphabet forecasts full-year capital expenditures of up to $205 billion. As of September 30, the company had also entered into leases, mainly for data centers, that had not yet commenced: future payments under them total $130.5 billion and are not yet reflected on the balance sheet.

After its quarterly earnings report, Alphabet shares fell by more than 12% last Thursday. It was the worst day in the company’s history, with its market value declining by about $500 billion. In October, Alphabet shares listed in the United States lost nearly 19%, their worst monthly performance ever.

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