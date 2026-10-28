On October 28, Amazon cut a small number of positions in its devices and services unit. The company confirmed the staffing changes following a Reuters inquiry, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Reductions in the unit

An Amazon spokesperson said the company had made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of positions, but provided no further details. Amazon also did not disclose the exact number of positions affected by the cuts.

According to the spokesperson, the decision is intended to help the company operate more effectively and better align its activities with its product development plan. He provided no additional explanation regarding the staffing changes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

New products and previous cuts

The cuts came after several weeks of Amazon product presentations, including new Kindle e-readers and tablet computers. On the same day, the company also announced an Alexa-enabled alarm clock and photo frame.

Earlier in October, Amazon cut about 1,000 jobs in its core retail unit. These cuts concerned a line of business separate from the devices and services unit.

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