Amazon plans to invest more than €16 billion in Germany in 2027. The funds are planned to be directed toward the development of cloud computing, artificial intelligence technologies, satellite internet and the media business, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Investments in cloud infrastructure

The investment package was announced at the Invest in Germany summit in Berlin. In particular, the company plans to spend €4.8 billion on expanding the Amazon Web Services cloud region in Frankfurt and AI infrastructure.

According to Amazon, the company has already invested more than €100 billion in Germany since 2010. The new investments are part of the expansion of the company’s European operations amid growing demand for artificial intelligence services and competition among technology companies to develop cloud infrastructure.

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Logistics, satellite internet and research

The package also includes new logistics projects that are expected to create more than 3,000 jobs. Amazon plans to develop the Amazon Leo satellite broadband network and create new projects for Prime Video.

In addition, the company intends to open a second robotics and artificial intelligence research laboratory in Berlin. In June 2024, Amazon already announced €10 billion in investments in Germany’s cloud infrastructure and logistics network, of which €8.8 billion was allocated for AWS data centers.

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