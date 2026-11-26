Amazon requires Ukrainian sellers to provide a valid Ukrainian VAT number (VRN) by December 31, 2026.

Without it, starting January 1, accounts will be deactivated across all marketplace stores, and business owners will be unable to receive or fulfill orders.

The platform specifically requires a VAT number—standard sole proprietor registration documents are not sufficient. This requirement creates problems for entrepreneurs operating under the simplified tax system, who are not legally required to be VAT payers.

Amazon recommends that sellers switch to the third group of the single tax system with a rate of 3% + VAT and register as taxpayers under this system. Sole proprietors in the first and second groups cannot register for VAT without changing their tax group, while entrepreneurs in the third group, with a 5% rate, operate without it.

At the same time, Ukrainian law does not require all sole proprietors to become VAT payers simply because they sell on foreign marketplaces. The status of an entrepreneur and that of a VAT payer are distinct legal categories.

Source: Amazon

Starting January 1, 2028, sole proprietors and legal entities subject to the single tax in the first through third groups (with the exception of third-group e-residents) may be requiredrequired to register as VAT payers if their annual transaction volume exceeds 85,000 euros—instead of the current threshold of 1 million hryvnias, calculated at the official NBU exchange rate as of January 1 of the relevant year.

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