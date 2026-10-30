Japan’s ANA Holdings plans to fully acquire RegionalPlus Wings, the holding company of airlines Airdo and Solaseed Air, through a share exchange in April. ANA Holdings currently owns more than 15% of RegionalPlus Wings, The Japan Times reports.

Integration of carriers

The companies are to agree on the share exchange ratio through consultations. ANA Holdings expects to improve profitability amid weak financial results in domestic transportation by integrating flight operations and centralizing procurement.

Airdo is based in Sapporo and mainly serves routes to and from the prefecture. Solaseed Air is headquartered in Miyazaki and mostly operates flights in the Kyushu and Okinawa regions. Both carriers have codeshare agreements with All Nippon Airways, a subsidiary of ANA Holdings.

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Brands to be retained for some time

ANA Holdings intends to retain the Airdo and Solaseed Air brands for the time being. At the same time, the group is considering moving both airlines’ operations under the ANA brand in the medium term. Adjustments to schedules and flight frequencies could begin as early as summer 2028.

ANA Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer Koji Shibata said the company seeks to efficiently combine the carriers’ business resources and operational advantages in order to strengthen the sustainability of regional airline networks.

ANA’s financial results

ANA Holdings also released its consolidated results for April through September. Sales rose 17.5% year on year to a record 1.39 trillion yen, or $8.83 billion. At the same time, net profit declined by 11.8% to 67 billion yen, partly due to higher fuel prices amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

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