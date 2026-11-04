In the United States, analysts expect McDonald’s comparable sales to decline by 0.5% in the third quarter. The company is set to release its quarterly results on Wednesday before the market opens.

Reporting forecasts

As CNBC reports, analysts surveyed by LSEG forecast McDonald’s earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $7.29 billion. The estimate for a decline in US comparable sales is based on StreetAccount data.

Last quarter, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said that the chain’s US business had fallen short of expectations. According to him, results were affected by uneven execution of the company’s value offerings and a challenging rollout of new menu items.

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Changes and investor attention

McDonald’s subsequently appointed Sky Anderson as its new US president. Investors will also watch for management’s comments on the start of the fourth quarter. Executives at Chipotle Mexican Grill said last week that restaurant industry traffic weakened in October.

Over the past year, McDonald’s shares have fallen by about 11%. According to CNBC, the stock has been affected by investor concerns about the company’s US business, costly restaurant modernization plans, and the overall economic situation. McDonald’s market capitalization stands at about $186 billion.

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