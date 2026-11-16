Anthropic is preparing for a historic IPO: How much is OpenAI's competitor worth, how does it make money, and what risks do investors face?

Anthropic, an American company that develops the artificial intelligence system Claude, is preparing to go public in November 2026. The company plans to raise tens of billions of dollars, and its potential market capitalization could exceed $1.4 trillion. This would make the IPO one of the largest in the history of the tech sector. At the same time, investors will have to evaluate not only Anthropic’s revenue growth but also its massive data center expenses, competition from OpenAI, and the risk of waning interest in artificial intelligence.

According to the updated IPO prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Anthropic is offering investors 825 million shares at a preliminary price range of $70 to $78 per share. In the first nine months of 2026, the company generated over $33 billion in revenue, but its future depends on its ability to turn rapid business growth into stable profits.

UA.News explains how much Anthropic is worth, how the company makes money from Claude, why it is spending hundreds of billions of dollars on computing infrastructure, and what might happen to its stock if investors’ expectations regarding artificial intelligence are not met.

Anthropic Goes Public: How Much Money Does the Company Plan to Raise?

Anthropic is approaching one of the largest initial public offerings (IPOs) in history. The company has already completed several stages of IPO preparation, disclosed its financial statements, and presented preliminary terms of the share offering to investors.

According to SEC filings, the company is offering 825 million Class A shares. Of these, more than 801 million are being sold directly by Anthropic, with the remainder coming from existing shareholders.

The preliminary price range is $70–78 per share. This means that the total value of the offering could reach approximately $57.8–64.4 billion. However, not all of these funds will go to the company itself, as a portion of the shares is being sold by existing investors.

At the upper end of the price range, Anthropic’s market valuation could exceed $1.4 trillion. The final market capitalization will depend on the offering price, the equity structure, and demand for the shares.

According to the Financial Times, the investment bankers managing the IPO have considered raising the company’s valuation to $1.5 trillion or more. However, this reflects market expectations rather than Anthropic’s definitively approved valuation.

The final share price is tentatively expected to be set on November 18, 2026.

The upcoming offering will test the stock market’s willingness to invest in companies developing cutting-edge AI models. Anthropic will have to report regularly to public shareholders, explain its expenses, and demonstrate that investments in computing power are yielding sufficient financial returns.

From Startup to Trillion-Dollar Company: How Anthropic’s Valuation Grew

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, including Dario and Daniela Amodei. The company focused on creating powerful language models with a strong emphasis on their safety and controllability.

Its flagship product is Claude—a family of AI models used for programming, document analysis, information processing, and business process automation.

Over the course of several years, Anthropic evolved from a small research project into one of the most valuable private AI developers. In May 2026, the company announced that it had raised $65 billion in a Series H funding round. At that time, its valuation reached $965 billion. Leading investors included Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks, and Sequoia Capital.

Now, a potential valuation in the range of $1.4–1.5 trillion signals further growth in the company’s value in a matter of months. This rise in value is driven by expectations that artificial intelligence will become a vital part of the global economy. It is already being used to write code, prepare documents, provide customer service, and analyze financial data.

However, Anthropic’s market valuation reflects more than just its current business performance. Investors are essentially betting on the assumption that, in a few years, the company will serve many more corporate clients, and the use of AI will become widespread enough to cover its massive infrastructure costs.

How Much Does Anthropic Earn: The Company’s Revenue Has Increased Tenfold

Anthropic’s financial results demonstrate extremely rapid business growth. According to the IPO prospectus, the company generated approximately $386 million in revenue in 2024. In 2025, this figure rose to $4.585 billion.

An even more dramatic acceleration occurred in 2026. In the first nine months, Anthropic generated $33.242 billion in revenue. In the third quarter alone, the company earned $16.956 billion—approximately 12 times more than in the same period the previous year.

However, it is important to distinguish between actual revenue and the annualized revenue run rate, a metric frequently used by AI companies. This is a projected annual revenue figure calculated based on current sales rates. For example, if a company generated $5 billion in a single month, its annual revenue run rate would be $60 billion. But this does not mean that it has already earned that amount over the calendar year.

In May, Anthropic reported that its annual revenue run rate exceeded $47 billion. Continued sales growth indicates increasing demand for Claude, but actual financial results should be evaluated based on completed reporting periods.

The company’s primary source of revenue remains the commercial use of artificial intelligence models. Anthropic generates revenue from paid Claude subscriptions, enterprise products, and access to models via API. In the latter case, customers pay to use AI in their own applications and information systems.

A separate line of business is Claude Code, which helps create, test, and modify program code. The enterprise segment is particularly important for future profitability. Business clients can pay for significant volumes of model usage on a regular basis, which creates more predictable demand than individual consumer subscriptions.

At the same time, rapid revenue growth does not guarantee a corresponding increase in profits. Every new request to Claude requires computational resources, and building more powerful models demands additional investment.

Anthropic’s Billion-Dollar Losses: Why Revenue Growth Doesn’t Mean Profitability

Despite a rapid increase in sales, Anthropic remains a company with significant expenses and a complex financial structure. In 2025, it reported a net loss of $41.965 billion. In the first nine months of 2026, the net loss reached approximately $104 billion.

However, a significant portion of the accounting losses stemmed from changes in the fair value of financial liabilities related to prior investments and the company’s rising valuation. Such revaluations cannot automatically be equated with actual cash outflows.

Therefore, to assess current operations, it is also important to consider operating metrics. According to Anthropic’s financial presentation to investors, adjusted operating income for the first nine months of 2026 was $4.081 billion. During the same period in 2025, the company reported an adjusted operating loss of $3.1 billion.

In the third quarter of 2026, adjusted operating profit reached $2.463 billion. This indicates an improvement in the core business’s financial performance, but it does not mean that Anthropic has already become profitable under all accounting standards.

For future shareholders, a key question will be whether the company can maintain positive operating results while simultaneously increasing investments in new models and infrastructure.

After all, the AI market differs from the traditional software market. Once a standard software program is developed, the cost of serving an additional user is often relatively low. In the case of generative AI, however, every query to the model requires the use of expensive hardware.

How Much Does Anthropic Spend on Data Centers and Computing Power

Computing power remains the biggest financial challenge for developers of cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Modern models require thousands of specialized processors, enormous amounts of electricity, cooling systems, and high-speed network infrastructure.

In 2025, Anthropic’s spending on computing and infrastructure totaled $7.326 billion. In the first nine months of 2026, these costs rose to $18.808 billion. In the third quarter alone, the company spent $9.863 billion on these needs.

However, it is the company’s future commitments that are drawing the most attention from investors. In its updated IPO prospectus, Anthropic reported approximately $900.9 billion in total contractual obligations for purchases and leases, primarily related to computing infrastructure.

Of this amount, the company expects to spend approximately $451.6 billion by the end of 2030. The remaining commitments are primarily scheduled for the period through 2045. Approximately $70.7 billion is projected for the 12 months following September 30, 2026.

This does not mean that Anthropic has already spent nearly a trillion dollars. These are future contractual payments spread out over many years. However, their scale demonstrates just how capital-intensive the cutting-edge AI business has become.

Companies must ensure constant access to equipment, maintain services for millions of users, and regularly train new generations of AI. Processor shortages, rising electricity prices, delays in data center construction, or changes in cloud contract terms can directly affect the cost of services.

The main risk is that Anthropic is taking on long-term financial commitments in an industry where technological development is difficult to predict even a few years ahead.

Anthropic vs. OpenAI: Who Is Winning the Battle for the AI Market

Anthropic’s main competitor remains OpenAI—the developer of ChatGPT and GPT models. Both companies are creating powerful generative AI systems, but their commercial strategies differ in certain ways.

OpenAI focuses heavily on the mass consumer market. ChatGPT is used for learning, work, information search, content creation, and everyday tasks.

Anthropic is also developing consumer products, but corporate clients, software developers, and companies that integrate Claude into their own products play an important role in its business.

Competition has become particularly noticeable in the programming tools segment. Claude Code and OpenAI’s Codex help developers automate their work with code. Such tools are gradually shifting from generating individual functions to performing more complex tasks in software projects.

The financial scale of competitors is also growing rapidly. In March 2026, OpenAI announced that it had raised $122 billion in new funding. At the time, the company noted that its monthly revenue had reached $2 billion, which corresponded to an annual rate of approximately $24 billion.

By comparison, Anthropic’s actual revenue for the third quarter of 2026 alone was nearly $17 billion. However, a direct comparison of these figures requires caution: companies may account for revenue from cloud partnerships differently, and the published figures relate to different reporting periods.

In addition to OpenAI, Anthropic competes with Google, Meta, xAI, and other AI developers. Google has its own Gemini model lineup, a well-developed cloud infrastructure, and access to a large user base. Meta is developing an ecosystem of open-source models that could put price pressure on commercial AI services.

As a result, Anthropic must simultaneously invest in model quality, processing speed, security, and reducing computational costs. Even a slight technological lag could force corporate clients to reconsider their choice of AI provider.

Why Investors Are Willing to Pay Trillions of Dollars for Anthropic

Anthropic’s potential valuation of over $1.4 trillion seems particularly staggering given that the company was founded just five years ago. However, investors view it primarily as a future provider of foundational technology for the global economy.

If artificial intelligence becomes an integral part of most software products and large enterprises, the developers of leading models will be able to claim a significant share of this new market.

However, a high valuation also means high expectations for future results. For example, if we take a hypothetical market capitalization of $1.4 trillion and Anthropic’s projected revenue for 2025 of $4.585 billion, the company’s price-to-revenue ratio would exceed 300.

This metric isn’t very informative for a business that’s growing so rapidly, as it uses an already outdated revenue base. If, instead, we hypothetically annualize the third-quarter 2026 revenue, we get approximately $67.8 billion. Based on this figure, the price-to-revenue ratio would be about 21.

However, this calculation is also not a forecast of actual revenue for all of 2026. According to Reuters, bank estimates used in preparing for the IPO suggest the company could generate approximately $270–280 billion in revenue in 2028.

Could Anthropic Be Affected by a Decline in Interest in Artificial Intelligence?

One of the main risks of the upcoming IPO is a potential cooling of investor interest in companies related to artificial intelligence.

In recent years, the tech sector has attracted massive amounts of capital driven by expectations that AI will radically transform the economy. However, financial markets cannot indefinitely value companies based solely on future prospects.

Anthropic faces several key risks. The first is a slowdown in demand. If companies begin to cut their AI budgets or discover that automation yields less economic benefit than expected, Anthropic’s revenue growth could slow.

The second is price competition. If the differences between models narrow, customers will have more opportunities to choose a provider based on price. This could force Anthropic to lower its rates and reduce its profitability.

The third risk is infrastructure costs. Anthropic already has significant long-term commitments. If demand for AI grows more slowly than expected, the company may face the need to pay for computing power that does not generate the planned revenue.

The fourth risk is technological change. The emergence of more efficient models, new architectures, or competitors with lower production costs could alter the industry’s economics.

Separately, there are regulatory risks, as well as issues related to copyright, personal data protection, cybersecurity, and the potential misuse of powerful models for malicious purposes.

Anthropic describes all these threats in the Risks section of its prospectus. Finally, there is a risk of overvaluation. Even if Anthropic continues to increase its revenue, its stock price could fall if its financial results fall short of investors’ extremely high expectations.

A company doesn’t necessarily have to shift to loss-making growth to lose part of its market capitalization. Sometimes it’s enough for its growth rate to no longer justify the premium built into the price.

What Anthropic’s IPO Will Mean for OpenAI and the Entire AI Market

Anthropic’s IPO could be a significant milestone for the entire generative AI industry. The public market will gain the opportunity to directly evaluate one of the leading developers of cutting-edge models. Until now, investors have primarily invested in AI through shares of chipmakers, cloud providers, and large technology corporations.

Anthropic will offer a different investment model—direct participation in a company whose core product is artificial intelligence. For OpenAI, this will provide an additional benchmark for market valuation.

If Anthropic successfully completes its IPO and maintains a high market capitalization after trading begins, this could boost investor interest in OpenAI’s future public offering.

If, on the other hand, Anthropic’s stock price drops significantly after the IPO, investors may take a more cautious view of other AI developers as well. The repercussions will also be felt by processor manufacturers, data center operators, and cloud companies.

Anthropic’s large-scale infrastructure plans are driving demand for computing equipment, power capacity, and data centers. However, if companies are forced to revise their investment plans, this could affect orders for their technology partners.

Thus, Anthropic’s IPO will serve as a test of how much the public stock market is willing to pay for the future potential of artificial intelligence.

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