Anthropic cuts quarterly loss to $23.29 billion — Channel NewsAsia

In the United States, Anthropic significantly reduced its net loss and increased revenue in the third quarter. This follows from an updated initial public offering filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Financial indicators

For the three months ended September 30, the artificial intelligence developer's net loss amounted to $23.29 billion. In the second quarter, this figure stood at $66.3 billion.

Anthropic's third-quarter revenue increased to $16.96 billion, compared with $11.56 billion in the previous quarter.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Preparing for an IPO

Last week, Anthropic filed to go public. The offering could become the largest initial public offering in history.

Investors are also assessing the substantial funds being invested in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

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