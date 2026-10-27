Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASM International expects to reach its sales target set for 2030 as early as 2027. The company forecasts that its revenue in 2027 will exceed €5.7 billion at constant exchange rates.

Fourth-quarter forecast

As reported by Channel NewsAsia, ASM also expects fourth-quarter revenue of €1.23 billion, with a possible deviation of 5%. This is above the average forecast of analysts surveyed by LSEG, which stood at €1.18 billion. At the exchange rate cited in the report, the company’s forecast is equivalent to approximately $1.37 billion.

LSEG analysts had previously expected ASM’s revenue in 2027 to amount to €5.41 billion. Degroof Petercam analyst Michael Roeg described the company’s figures as a triple beat of expectations, citing better-than-forecast third-quarter revenue as well as quarterly and annual guidance.

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Investment in artificial intelligence

ASM’s third-quarter sales reached €1.16 billion, compared with analysts’ forecast of €1.10 billion. The source notes that investment in manufacturing capacity related to artificial intelligence is helping the company surpass its 2030 target ahead of schedule.

ASM manufactures equipment for depositing ultra-thin layers of material on silicon wafers. The company specializes in atomic layer deposition technology, in which films are formed one atomic layer at a time; this technology is necessary for producing the most advanced chip models.

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