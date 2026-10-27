ASM expects to reach its 2030 sales target as early as 2027 — Channel NewsAsia
Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASM International expects to reach its sales target set for 2030 as early as 2027. The company forecasts that its revenue in 2027 will exceed €5.7 billion at constant exchange rates.
Fourth-quarter forecast
As reported by Channel NewsAsia, ASM also expects fourth-quarter revenue of €1.23 billion, with a possible deviation of 5%. This is above the average forecast of analysts surveyed by LSEG, which stood at €1.18 billion. At the exchange rate cited in the report, the company’s forecast is equivalent to approximately $1.37 billion.
LSEG analysts had previously expected ASM’s revenue in 2027 to amount to €5.41 billion. Degroof Petercam analyst Michael Roeg described the company’s figures as a triple beat of expectations, citing better-than-forecast third-quarter revenue as well as quarterly and annual guidance.
More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.
Investment in artificial intelligence
ASM’s third-quarter sales reached €1.16 billion, compared with analysts’ forecast of €1.10 billion. The source notes that investment in manufacturing capacity related to artificial intelligence is helping the company surpass its 2030 target ahead of schedule.
ASM manufactures equipment for depositing ultra-thin layers of material on silicon wafers. The company specializes in atomic layer deposition technology, in which films are formed one atomic layer at a time; this technology is necessary for producing the most advanced chip models.