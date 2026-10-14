Dutch company ASML on October 14 forecast that its net sales in the fourth quarter of 2026 will range from €14.2 billion to €15.2 billion. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing Reuters. The forecast is supported by sustained demand for chipmaking equipment linked to the development of artificial intelligence.

Sales and margin forecast

ASML also expects a gross margin of around 57%. In dollar terms, the company estimates quarterly net sales at $15.9–17 billion. ASML manufactures equipment for semiconductor production.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Analysts polled by LSEG expected net sales of €14.19 billion and a gross margin of 55.4% on average. Thus, the lower end of ASML's forecast slightly exceeds analysts' sales expectations, while its margin guidance is higher than their estimate.

Forecast for 2026

ASML also narrowed its own forecast for 2026. For conversion, the statement gives an exchange rate of $1 to €0.8924.

Read us on