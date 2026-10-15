ATB Suffered Billions in Losses Due to Russian Strikes on Its Warehouses and Explained Whether There Will Be a Shortage of Goods

The ATB supermarket chain has suffered significant losses as a result of the two most recent Russian attacks on its warehouses. Deliveries of products to stores are experiencing delays, but there are currently no shortages of goods, the company reported.

ATB insists that it has not recorded any shortages of specific products, noting instead that “logistics are complicated in general—with no particular issues by product category.”

Due to Russian strikes on warehouses, part of the chain’s inventory was lost. Losses from damaged or destroyed products are estimated in the billions of hryvnias, but ATB is currently unable to specify an exact amount.

At the same time, the company emphasizes that the retail chain has no plans to lay off staff.

Source: ATB

A Russian attack damaged ATB warehouses in the Kyiv region, causing fires to break out.

The Russians also struck an ATB warehouse on the Zhytomyr Highway.

ATB has warned of possible shortages of certain goods following the Russian attack.

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