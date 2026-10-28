Airlines in different regions are increasingly reluctant to enter into new agreements to lock in future jet fuel costs amid high prices. Jet fuel prices are roughly double their pre-war-with-Iran level, and carriers warn they may raise fares to offset costs, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

High prices change carriers' strategies

Hedging makes it possible to lock in fuel prices in advance and protect against increases. At the same time, such programmes require premiums, collateral or other costs. If a company locks in today's high prices and geopolitical tensions ease, it risks continuing to buy fuel above the market price.

AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes said that most hedging programmes are coming to an end. According to him, the Malaysian carrier is factoring in 12 months of high oil prices and is not modelling a scenario in which they decline. He named two main ways of responding to the situation: cutting costs or raising fares.

Finnair stopped adding new hedges this month after fuel prices rose. The airline's average hedging level for 2027 is 34%. The carrier's chief financial officer, Pia Aaltonen-Forsell, noted that entering into new contracts at current prices is more expensive.

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Pressure on ticket prices may intensify in 2027

Jet fuel accounts for between 30% and 40% of airlines' costs. European and Asian carriers have historically hedged these costs more actively than U.S. companies, many of which previously abandoned the practice after unsuccessful bets on oil prices.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary believes that by summer 2027, no European airline, including Ryanair, will be adequately hedged. In his view, airfares could rise by 15–20% as a result. Ryanair stopped hedging fuel in September, although it had already locked in prices for about 80% of its jet fuel needs for the year ending in March 2027.

Meanwhile, low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle said it had to reverse some of the price increases introduced after the start of the war with Iran: passengers were not prepared to pay more. In September, airfares in the European Union rose by 5.8% year on year, and by more than 20% in the United States.

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