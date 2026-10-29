The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is examining the circumstances surrounding the failed initial public offering of AI data centre operator Firmus, which was expected to raise $5 billion. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Regulator’s review

ASIC chair Sarah Court told a hearing involving Australian lawmakers that the regulator has not yet launched a formal investigation. At the same time, the commission has already engaged with the banks that led the share offering.

According to Court, ASIC is considering a broad range of issues reported by the media, including contacting the joint lead managers of the deal. She described the failed offering as a significant event that the regulator must examine closely.

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Firmus plans did not materialise

Firmus’s planned IPO collapsed on October 9 due to insufficient investor support. It could have become the second-largest in Australia’s history. The Nvidia-backed company planned to raise $5 billion and secure a valuation of $30.6 billion — three times higher than during a private fundraising round in August.

The joint lead managers of the deal were Bank of America, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and brokerage firm Morgans. Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan declined to comment on ASIC’s inquiries, while Bank of America and Morgans had not responded to a Reuters request by the time of publication.

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