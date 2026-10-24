Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that Amazon Web Services cloud computing capacity for 2027 has largely already been sold out. According to him, a significant portion of capacity for 2028 already has customer commitments as demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure grows.

Demand for AI infrastructure

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Jassy made the statement during a video podcast with Andreessen Horowitz co-founder Ben Horowitz and the firm's general partner Erik Torenberg. He noted that Amazon is finding it difficult to keep up with demand from artificial intelligence labs and corporate clients.

According to Jassy, the company retains some capacity for on-demand services, as well as for Bedrock and EC2. At the same time, large volumes of cloud resources for 2027 have already been contracted.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

AWS investments and services

Earlier, Amazon said it intended to spend about $220 billion on capital investments in 2026. Jassy said the company could invest even more, as cloud capacity for 2026 has already been sold out.

EC2 is an AWS service that provides cloud servers for running applications. Bedrock gives customers access to artificial intelligence models for building generative AI applications. Amazon is due to release its third-quarter results on October 29.

Read us on