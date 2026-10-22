Asian stock markets fell in early trading on October 22 as investors assessed technology companies’ quarterly results, spending on artificial intelligence development and geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region. According to Channel NewsAsia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.2% and was heading for a fourth consecutive week of declines.

Japan’s Nikkei index, after early gains, fell 0.4%, while South Korean shares lost more than 1%. S&P 500 futures declined 0.4% to 7,765.8 points. The previous day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq led gains on Wall Street after better-than-expected results from major companies somewhat eased investor concerns over the returns on large-scale AI investments.

Technology companies’ earnings

Space X reported its first profit as a public company, Meta exceeded third-quarter revenue expectations, and AI server maker Super Micro forecast quarterly revenue and margins above estimates. At the same time, Meta’s intention to issue regular non-voting Class C shares again drew attention to the company’s spending on artificial intelligence.

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Capital.com senior financial markets analyst Kyle Rodda said investors were still assessing the released results. According to him, the active phase of the earnings season coincides with uncertainty ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s decision, geopolitical risks and US midterm elections.

Oil rises

The yield on 10-year US government bonds fell by 4.2 basis points to 5.1065%, while the yield on 30-year securities dropped to its lowest level in a week, 5.3968%. Brent crude rose 1.1% to $110.03 per barrel, approaching a five-month high.

The United States ordered its diplomats to leave Saudi Arabia amid Houthi strikes. The New York Times also reported that the US and Israeli militaries had developed specific plans for new attacks on Iran after the US midterm elections scheduled for November 3. Meanwhile, the dollar index fell to 102.2, gold edged down to $4,115.5 per ounce, and bitcoin lost 0.4% to $84,284.05.

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