The largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. The average price per liter of A-95 gasoline is 82.45 UAH, and diesel is 98.18 UAH.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to November 24, autogas prices at the Okko chain have dropped by 40 kopecks per liter. At WOG, A-95 and A-95+ gasoline have dropped by 2 UAH per liter, and diesel by 1 UAH per liter. At Socar, A-100 gasoline has dropped by 3 UAH per liter.

At the “BRSM-Nafta” chain, A-95 gasoline fell by 1 hryvnia per liter. At KLO, A-92, A-95, A-95+, A-100, regular, and premium diesel all dropped by 1.2 UAH/liter.

The lowest price for A-95 gasoline among the chains was recorded at KLO—78.70 UAH/liter. This type of fuel is most expensive at Socar—88.90 UAH/liter. The cheapest diesel among current offers is sold at KLO—94.70 UAH/liter. The highest price for regular diesel is at Socar—103 UAH/liter.

Autogas is most expensive at Okko, Socar, and WOG—63.50 UAH/liter. The lowest price in the table is 59.99 UAH/liter at “BRSM-Nafta.”

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