Bank of America, Citi, Morgan Stanley and Blackstone will provide $63 billion in financing for the purchase of AI accelerators and Broadcom networking equipment for Anthropic, the developer of Claude. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing Reuters.

Financing structure

The deal will be carried out through a newly created special-purpose company. It will purchase Broadcom AI accelerators and networking equipment and then lease them to Anthropic.

Bank of America, Citi and Morgan Stanley are arranging financing with a first-priority security interest. Blackstone will provide an agreed portion of the financing with a second-priority security interest.

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Broadcom will also provide senior debt lenders with residual value support for the assets. The company agreed to cover a potential decline in their value up to the amount of the first-priority debt, although the size of that debt was not disclosed.

Deliveries in 2027

Equipment deliveries are expected to begin in 2027 under the previously announced Broadcom and Anthropic agreement on strategic computing capacity.

Earlier, Apollo and Blackstone agreed to finance the expansion of Anthropic's AI computing capacity by $35 billion under a previous arrangement with Broadcom. The new deal is one of the largest debt transactions related to the buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

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