Barclays plans to cut 5,000 jobs as part of AI optimization — CNBC

British bank Barclays plans to cut 5,000 jobs — around 5% of its total workforce. This is stated in the bank’s third-quarter report, released on Thursday. CNBC reports on the plans.

Cost reduction for investment

Barclays said it is structurally reducing its cost base in order to create resources for investment. The bank described the planned changes as part of this approach to costs.

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Barclays linked the cuts to organizational simplification and technological changes. According to the bank’s assessment, the use of artificial intelligence ensures the efficiency of these changes.

Support functions

The cuts will primarily affect employees in support functions, Barclays said. The bank included developers among such functions. Overall, the announced plan provides for the elimination of 5,000 jobs.

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