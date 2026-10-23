In Japan, core inflation accelerated to 2.1% in September, the highest reading since the beginning of 2026. It stood at 1.7% in August.

Analysts’ forecast

Core inflation, which excludes fresh food prices, matched the 2.1% forecast of economists surveyed by Reuters. CNBC reported the released data.

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Other indicators

Headline inflation in Japan also stood at 2.1%. So-called core-core inflation, which excludes fresh food and energy prices, was 2.4%.

CNBC calls this measure a priority indicator for the Bank of Japan. According to the outlet, higher energy prices and increased import costs due to the weak yen contributed to the acceleration in core inflation. All of the figures cited relate to September.

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