As of November 24, 2026, the largest gas station chains have updated their prices. The average price per liter of A-95 gasoline is 83.05 UAH, and diesel fuel is 98.49 UAH.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to November 23, the prices for A-92, A-95, A-95+, and A-100 gasoline at the KLO chain have dropped by 1.5 UAH/liter. Regular and premium diesel have dropped in price by 1 UAH per liter. At the “BRSM-Nafta” chain, diesel fuel has become 2 UAH per liter cheaper, while A-95 gasoline has dropped by 4 UAH per liter.

At Socar, all types of fuel dropped in price by 1 UAH/liter, while autogas fell by 1.4 UAH/liter. At WOG, A-95, A-95+, diesel, and A-100 gasoline all dropped in price by 1 UAH/liter.

At Okko, autogas prices rose by 1 UAH/liter. At the same time, A-100, A-95, and A-95+ gasoline prices fell by 3 UAH/liter, while regular and premium diesel prices dropped by 2 UAH/liter.

At UPG stations, A-100, A-95, and A-95+ gasoline prices fell by 2 UAH/liter. Regular and premium diesel prices dropped by 1 UAH/liter.

The lowest price for A-95 gasoline among the chains was recorded at Ukrnafta and KLO—79.90 UAH/liter. This type of fuel is most expensive at Socar—88.90 UAH/liter. The cheapest diesel among current offers is sold at KLO—95.90 UAH/liter. The highest price for regular diesel is at Socar—103 UAH/liter.

Autogas is most expensive at Okko—63.90 UAH/liter. The lowest price in the table is 59.99 UAH/liter at “BRSM-Nafta.”

In Ukraine, the prices of onions, potatoes, cucumbers, and sweet peppers have risen.

Wholesale prices for onions in Ukraine rose by an average of 12% over the week. Farmers are currently selling the vegetable for 10–16 UAH per kilogram.

Meanwhile, greenhouse cucumbers have become significantly more expensive in Ukraine.

Prices for greenhouse tomatoes in Ukraine continue to rise. Currently, sellers are offering the vegetables at 50–75 UAH per kilogram, which is on average 14% more expensive than at the end of last week.

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