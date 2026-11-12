Gas Prices in Ukraine Continue to Fall: How Much Does Gas Cost at Gas Stations on November 12?

As of November 12, 2026, Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline is 88.62 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 104.49 UAH.

Ukraine’s gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Specifically, at Socar, the price of autogas has increased by 1 UAH per liter. At WOG and Okko, autogas prices rose by 1 UAH per liter. At the same time, the prices of A-95, A-95+, diesel fuel, DP+, and A-100 fell by 1 UAH per liter.

At UPG stations, A-95, A-95+, and A-100 gasoline, as well as diesel and DP+, dropped in price by 1 hryvnia per liter. At “Ukrnafta,” diesel fuel and DP+ fell in price by 1 UAH/liter, while autogas rose in price by 1 UAH/liter.

At the Okko network, the most expensive autogas among the listed gas stations costs 63.90 UAH/liter.

Currently, Socar offers the most expensive A-95 gasoline at 92.90 UAH/liter. The highest price for regular diesel fuel was recorded at Socar—107 UAH/liter—and for premium diesel—110 UAH/liter.

Wholesale prices for onions in Ukraine rose by an average of 12% over the past week. Farmers are currently selling the vegetable for 10–16 UAH per kilogram.

Meanwhile, greenhouse cucumbers have become significantly more expensive in Ukraine.

Prices for greenhouse tomatoes continue to rise in Ukraine. Currently, sellers are offering the vegetables at 50–75 UAH per kilogram, which is on average 14% more expensive than at the end of last week.

It should be noted that prices for certain products in Ukraine have risen over the past three days.

As a reminder, prices for berries are rising in Ukraine due to a European shortage.

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