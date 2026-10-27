Boeing reports larger-than-expected quarterly loss — Channel NewsAsia

In the United States, aerospace corporation Boeing reported an adjusted third-quarter loss of 34 cents per share, exceeding the market forecast of 21 cents. The results were affected by supply chain difficulties and production delays in the commercial airplanes division, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Aircraft production problems

Boeing Commercial Airplanes revenue declined slightly to $10.7 billion. The division's operating loss totaled $697 million, while its operating margin was minus 6.5%, compared with minus 48.3% a year earlier.

The company attributed these results to deliveries of less profitable aircraft and higher production costs, including those related to suppliers. Boeing is seeking to increase 737 production from 42 to 47 aircraft per month, but it cannot manufacture wings quickly enough. CEO Kelly Ortberg spoke about this at an industry conference in September.

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Other divisions improved performance

Meanwhile, Boeing's defense division generated nearly $500 million in quarterly profit thanks to higher deliveries, improved operating performance, and the sale of a subsidiary for $252 million. Its operating margin rose to 6.2% from 1.7% a year earlier.

Boeing Global Services earned $1 billion, and its operating margin was 18.3%. The company's net debt decreased to $25.2 billion at the end of the quarter, compared with $25.9 billion in the previous quarter and $30.4 billion a year earlier.

During the quarter, Boeing also received certification for the 737 MAX 7 model from U.S. regulators, won a U.S. Navy contract for the sixth-generation F/A-XX fighter, and secured positive free cash flow. The company received certification for the larger MAX 10 model in October.

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